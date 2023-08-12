Reason Why Fernando Alonso Has Not Made It to the Podium With Aston Martin in Last 4 Races

The Aston Martin F1 team kickstarted the 2023 season on a high note with Fernando Alonso helping them clinch five podiums from the first six races. However, the team has not been able to live up to the hype that they generated in the first few races as their last few have been extremely disappointing. Neither Alonso nor his teammate Lance Stroll have been able to finish in the top three in this duration. Hence, here is a brief look at what the Silverstone-based outfit is lacking at the moment and why Alonso has not been able to make it to the podium in his last four races.

Alonso has been becoming increasingly frustrated because of Aston Martin’s downfall in recent races. This was on display a few weeks earlier when the Spaniard explained how Aston Martin and his teammate Lance Stroll gave him “nothing” but disappointment following his failure to score any points during the Belgian GP sprint.

The frustration levels for Alonso have been higher because of how his dreams have been crushed recently. After the blistering pace of the AMR23 in the first few races of this season, the Spaniard began to dream about potentially winning his 33rd career race and his first in over a decade. However, that goal seems out of reach at the moment considering how Aston Martin seems to have lost performance recently.

Why have Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin have had such a downfall?

In a recent report issued by autosport.com, a major reason was outlined that may have resulted in Aston Martin’s recent downfall. As per the report, one of the issues that Aston Martin seems to have is regarding their front wing not giving them enough performance.

It seems that the Silverstone-based outfit does not have a flexible front wing, something that helps the car generate more drag and speed. As quoted by gpblog.com, a rumor regarding Aston Martin’s front wing design reads, “All aerodynamic components or bodywork that influence the aerodynamic performance of the car must be rigidly fixed and immobile“.

The report adds that the issue regarding their front wing is the same reason why Aston Martin had massive trouble during the Spanish GP. This is because the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona has several low and medium speed corners.

As a result of the team having faced a massive dip in performance, the report adds that they are now looking to made adjustments to the front wing to address this pressing concern.

When was the last time that Alonso won an F1 race?

The last time that Fernando Alonso finished P1 was back in 2013 during the Spanish Grand Prix. The Spaniard delivered an extremely impressive performance on that occasion as he won his home outing despite starting in fifth.

However, since a decade has now passed since Alonso’s last win, he will be desperate to clinch his 33rd victory. The ball is now in Aston Martin’s court to deliver a car that is capable of doing helping him do so.