“Lewis Is Much Younger”: Ferrari Boss Makes Joke on Fernando Alonso While Clearing Age Is No Bar for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Despite being 39 years old, Lewis Hamilton is still as ferocious and hungry for wins as he was in the initial years of his career. His craving for success has taken him places and in 2025, he will switch to Ferrari, the most successful team in the sport’s history. By that time, Hamilton will be 40 years old. However, Fred Vasseur, Ferrari’s team principal is not concerned and insisted that age is no bar for his new driver. In the process, he ends up making a joke on Fernando Alonso.

Advertisement

During an interview with Sky Sports, a journalist asked the Ferrari boss if he’s concerned about Hamilton’s age. Answering this, he said, “I think he [Lewis] is much younger than Alonso.”

Advertisement

Alonso is 42 years old currently but still showing no signs of slowing down. Last season, he claimed 8 podium finishes, finishing P4 in the championship and was clearly the leading driver in the team, despite his teammate Lance Stroll being much younger.

Therefore, for world champions like Alonso and Hamilton, age doesn’t act as a hinderance. The only thing Hamilton needs to perform, is a strong car capable of fighting at the front, and Ferrari are doing everything they can. They want the best car possible for Hamilton, and also his future teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton too, recognizes the need of being healthy physically. He is well known for his plant-based diet has one of the best physiques for a driver, no matter the age and Alonso is also trying to follow in those footsteps.

Lewis Hamilton’s diet is a benchmark for Alonso

Lewis Hamilton has been a prolonged advocate for veganism. The Mercedes star has been following this diet for a long time and even turned his god Roscoe vegan. The diet, as shared by the seven-time champion himself provided him with more energy, quick recovery, better sleep and fewer allergies.

Advertisement

Coming into 2024, Fernando Alonso also admitted his desire to switch to a plant-based diet after his recent medical checkup. The Spanish driver is doing well for his age, but he wants more. Therefore, Vasseur might be right when he joked about Hamilton’s age and compared it to Alonso.