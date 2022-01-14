“The question is not out of place”: Maserati CEO talks about possible return to F1 after announcing Formula E journey

Amidst the confirmation of Maserati’s participation in Formula E, Maserati CEO Davide Grasso addresses the chances of a return to F1.

While Maserati looks to make waves in the world of Formula E soon, that might not be the end to their endeavours in the world of single-seater racing. The Italian team is no stranger to the world of Formula 1.

Maserati holds an important place in the history of F1. The team was a part of the championship from the very beginning since its official beginning in 1950. From there, it participated as a team till 1958.

It even won the driver’s championship with Juan Manuel Fangio in 1957. Maserati stayed in F1 as an engine supplier till the 1969 season.

#OnThisDay 65 years ago took place the ’57 #ArgentineGP, won by Juan Manuel Fangio (Maserati 250F, car #2), here seen completing a 2-car drift led by Stirling Moss, also in a M250F, who took pole & fastest lap but could finish only 8th owing to a faulty throttle linkage. #F1 pic.twitter.com/JwBWsEhPh5 — Formula 1 Ultimates (@UltimatesF1) January 13, 2022

Now, as Maserati re-enters the single-seater racing world, it is only natural that people would expect them to make their return to Formula 1.

Maserati CEO Davide Grasso is not considering it an option right now. But, he has not even ruled it out completely.

When asked by ABMS if Maserati were considering any other single-seater championships in the near future, Grasso said, “You mean the other championship run by my friend Stefano Domenicali [Formula 1 president]?”

“Time will tell. Formula 1 is the premier class, the most important championship for racing cars, a great competition. Maserati was there, won the World Championship with Juan Manuel Fangio. So the question is not out of place, but it’s not topical at the moment.”

Formula 1 to embrace change in the future with the view of Maserati inclusion

The 2022 cars will be a major change and will completely rehaul the way F1 cars are designed. However, this isn’t the only change that F1 will be undergoing in the near future.

This year’s budget cap will be reduced by another 5 million dollars for the teams. So, it goes down to $140 million for the 2022 season.

Apart from this, the sport will employ new engines starting in 2026. The new engines will increase the dependence on electricity while still maintaining the internal combustion part of the engine. The costs of the engine will also be relatively lower than the present.

With the announcement of the new engines, The Volkswagen group will also be a major player as they look to enter the world of F1.

The specs of the new engines are also right up the alley of Maserati which may be an insight into when a possible return for the Italian team may be feasible.

