“The enire setup cost anywhere from $15,000 to more than $35,000”- Max Verstappen’s expensive sim setup that nobody is allowed to touch

Max Verstappen, like his contemporaries, love to play virtual races, but it’s a super expensive setup that nobody is allowed to go near.

The Red Bull superstar is in love with video games. From FIFA to any race, the Dutchman is an expert in any level of games he already plays. For a seamless experience, he has also invested a lot in his simulator setup.

Apart from regular gaming with his racing from F1 and other series, the sim is also beneficial for him to prepare for upcoming Grand Prix races. Especially for those tracks, which are considered new or are rarely driven at.

According to the South China Morning Post, Verstappen’s simulator setup costs anywhere between $15,000 to $35,000, and apparently, nobody is even allowed to go near it. Quite understandable if it costs so much.

“Verstappen has a Playseat F1 Ultimate cockpit (US$2,800), a custom-made LM-Pro steering wheel by Precision Sim Engineering (US$1,800), Heusinkveld Ultimate pedals (US$1,100), and a Leo Bodnar SimSteering system (US$4,000),” said the source.

The current F1 world champion often appears on the live stream. Moreover, he also participates in professional eSports competitions. If ruling F1 wasn’t enough, Verstappen is also good at his part-time virtual gigs.

Max Verstappen is closer to the 2022 title than ever before

The Red Bull superstar holds a colossal lead of 116 points over his next rival Charles Leclerc. Therefore, it would be no surprise if the F1 season is folded in the next two races.

As things stand, Verstappen can technically seal the title in the Singapore Grand Prix if Leclerc finishes below P7 and Verstappen wins the race. So, in all honesty, we don’t see anything going down to the wire this season.

Moreover, there are now bigger things which Verstappen would be aiming for right now. His next big aim is to break the record of most wins in the season (13) jointly held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

The Red Bull star is at 11 wins, and six more races are yet to go this season. Additionally, there is another record which earlier seemed unlikely but could be done by Verstappen.

Vettel holds the record for most successive race wins in a year (nine). Now, Verstappen holding a streak of five wins, he can at least match if not break this record.

