Max Verstappen received his first car as $24,000 gift from his $8.7 Million networthparents

Max Verstappen received his first car as a gift from his parents, who have a combined net worth of $8.7 million.

The Red Bull superstar comes from a racing family, as his father, Jos Verstappen, was a renowned F1 diver and his mother, Sophie Kumpen, was also a competitive race driver in her youth.

Therefore, it explains why Max Verstappen was born with such impressive talent and an understanding of racing. The Dutchman made his F1 debut at 17, even before he got a legal license to drive on roads.

Max is now #3 on the all-time list for drivers with the most wins in a season. #1: Michael Schumacher: 13 (74.22% Win rate)

#2: Sebastian Vettel: 13 (68.42%)

#2: Sebastian Vettel: 13 (68.42%)

#3: Max Verstappen: 11* (68.75%) *6 Races left in the season.

Similarly, he also received a gift from his parents, which he could hardly ever use. According to South China Morning Post, at 17, his father and mother gifted him a Renault Clio, which today could cost anywhere between $13,000-$24,000.

The Red Bull superstar revealed that he hardly ever used the Yellow car he later painted in Grey. After all, he was legally not to drive it on roads because he was still a minor.

“I couldn’t even use it that much because I was not yet 18 and racing for Toro Rosso,” remarked Verstappen ahead of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen holds $6.4 million worth of fancy cars

The 24-year-old race driver 2019 has got an amazing set of cars. It seems he is in love with Aston Martin, as he has, DB11 – the street-approved version of the DB10 driven by Daniel Craig’s James Bond.

Next, he purchased a 2018 Vantage and a V12-powered DBS Superleggera, together they cost over $500,000. Recently in 2022, he got the Valkyrie hypercar, which would be probably the costliest among them, with an almost retail rate of $2.7 million.

Apart from the Aston Martin collection, Verstappen also boasts a Ferrari Pista and a Ferrari Monza SP2. Finally, he owns a car from the rival gang- a Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG. The car would probably be the humblest among his collections, costing around $78,000.

It’s obvious Verstappen is in love with cars. His ever-growing number of cars in the garage is a testament to the fact that he loves those automobiles, which have the potential to go over the limit.

