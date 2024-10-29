Red Bull Advised “to do Something” About Sergio Perez

After plying his trade in F1’s midfield for almost the entirety of his career, Sergio Perez found his big break when Red Bull approached him in 2021. However, his career with the Milton-Keynes-based squad never really took off. In fact, it kept getting worse with each passing year. 2024 has turned out to be his worst year at Red Bull, and F1 expert Andrew Benson has called for action.

The Mexico City GP last weekend was arguably Perez’s lowest point this season—some might even say of his career. Starting from P18, he finished P17, last among all the runners. For Red Bull, it was likely the tipping point, as they couldn’t have imagined things would deteriorate for Perez as drastically as they did at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Benson, on the Chequered Flag podcast, said,

“I think Red Bull have to do something really, don’t they? I don’t think this can carry on like this.”

Perez’s struggles began back in May, and each time Red Bull anticipated a turnaround, he dashed those hopes. His ongoing slump has also cost the team in the Constructors’ Championship, as his current P8 standing, 212 points behind teammate Max Verstappen, has jeopardized the Austrian squad’s chances of retaining the title.

McLaren’s Formula E driver, Sam Bird, agreed with Benson, pointing to a poor performance and the awkward grid positioning by the #11 driver, which resulted in a penalty for a false start during the Mexico City GP.

Perez finishing way out of the points in Mexico helped Ferrari—with its 1-3 finish—to move ahead of Red Bull in the Constructors’ standings. The Maranello-based outfit is now 25 points in front.

After the race, it seemed increasingly likely that Red Bull’s top brass was considering yet another mid-season driver swap—the last being Daniel Ricciardo’s. Christian Horner’s comments only fueled the speculation further.

Horner foreshadows Perez’s exit

Quite predictably, Horner was asked about Perez’s future after his nightmare home Grand Prix. The Red Bull Team Principal’s reply, however, was grim.

“It’s a performance-based business,” said Horner, when asked if Perez would complete the remainder of the 2024 season. “There comes a time when you have to make difficult decisions.”

There are four races left on the calendar, with the next one—Sao Paolo—taking place this weekend. Horner’s words hinted that although drastic, Red Bull could pull the plug on Perez’s time before they landed in Brazil.

If Perez is indeed let go, Red Bull driver Liam Lawson appears to be the frontrunner to replace him. Lawson was brought into RB from the US GP onward as Ricciardo’s stand-in, allowing Red Bull to evaluate him for a potential future promotion. Now, it seems that future may have arrived for the young New Zealander.