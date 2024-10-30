How Carlos Sainz Stopped Max Verstappen From Inflicting US GP-Like Pain on Lando Norris in Mexico

The FIA Stewards have faced a lot of criticism for handing ‘inconsistent’ penalties between the United States and Mexico City GP. These placed Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at the opposite ends of the penalty spectrum, both involving Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

At the race in Austin, Norris received a penalty for his move on Verstappen, as the Dutchman was ahead of the #4 driver at the corner’s apex. However, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the roles were reversed: the #1 driver was penalized. According to F1TV’s Jolyon Palmer, the Red Bull driver couldn’t get ahead of the British driver due to Sainz’s positioning on the track.

Consequently, the three-time world champion received two separate 10-second penalties for his consecutive aggressive maneuvers on the McLaren driver. Reflecting on the outcome, Verstappen remarked, “At the end of the day, if you agree with it or not, it doesn’t matter because the penalties are given.”

The Red Bull driver had a difficult Mexico City GP to endure as he could only muster a sixth-place finish at the chequered flag. This allowed Norris to cut his deficit in the title race to 47 points—after he scored his 12th podium of the season.

Did Verstappen deserve his penalties at the 2024 Mexico City GP?

Verstappen’s first maneuver was deemed to be violation of the FIA Sporting Regulations by the FIA Stewards for forcing Norris off the track. However, his second incident—resulting in a cumulative 20 second penalty—left veteran F1 commentator Martin Brundle unimpressed.

During the incident, the Red Bull driver cut inside Norris through the esses at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, taking the escape road and rejoining ahead of the McLaren driver. This maneuver raised eyebrows, as it was seen as gaining an unfair advantage.

Sky Sports F1’s Brundle said about the incident, “I had a feeling he would have something else coming his way. The first one was rude and cheeky, the second one was just plain dangerous. That’s just about a full pit stop, for a penalty.”