Red Bull axes upgrades on RB18 after paying $7 Million fine for budget cap breach

Apart from the impact that Red Bull will face on next year’s development, the fine that FIA has charged the team for breaching the cost will also affect the team’s developments in the current season, reports suggest.

The Milton-Keynes-based team was found guilty of a minor breach of the 2021 budget cap and was fined $7 Million along with a 10% reduction in the time allotted for aerodynamic development in 2023.

Reports from Formu1a.uno reveal that the team had been working on next year’s car for many weeks and had planned some upgrades. But those upgrades have been suspended since the Singapore GP.

Red Bull worried about a loss of 0.5 seconds in lap time

After claiming the constructors’ championship title, the team was already allotted less time in the wind tunnel than their rivals. With the penalty, that number has even further slashed to 63%.

Team principal Christian Horner explained that while many feel that a 10% reduction wouldn’t have that much impact, it is a draconian penalty.

🚨 | Red Bull is investing in a new windtunnel, approved by Mateschitz before his passing. The team has used the old Arrows wind tunnel since 2004, which was repurposed for F1 use having existed as an aircraft development facility since first operating as RAE Bedford in 1946. pic.twitter.com/YZsThCIqsy — RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 (@redbulletin) November 4, 2022

Only 63% of the time in the wind tunnel can cost 0.25-0.5 seconds in the car’s ability to perform next year.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says with the penalty, the team can’t afford to make any mistakes in their limited run in the wind tunnel. He said that whatever the team takes to the wind tunnel must work out.

Enormous competitive disadvantage

Furthermore, Marko feels that the Red Bull team faces an enormous competitive disadvantage over its rivals in the 2023 season with the reduction in wind tunnel time.

The penalty is set to leave the team with only 202 runs in the wind tunnel as it finishes P1 in the championship standings.

Whereas, Ferrari, if it finishes P2 will be permitted 240 runs in the wind tunnel next season while Mercedes in P3 will have 256 runs.

