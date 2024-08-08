Red Bull Boss Helmut Marko Roasts Mercedes Fan Trying to Take a Picture With Him

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently had a hilarious interaction with a Mercedes fan. When the fan approached the Austrian for a picture, the 81-year-old asked him if he had another t-shirt.

“Don’t you have another shirt” was Marko’s response when a Mercedes fan sporting the team’s outfit asked the Red Bull boss for a photo. There is a good reason why Marko gave such a response. Red Bull and Mercedes have developed quite a rivalry over the past decade.

After all, they are the only two teams that have won the Constructors’ Championship in this time frame. Red Bull have won the Constructors’ title for the past two seasons. Meanwhile, the Silver Arrows won the Constructors’ title for a record eight times in a row from 2014 to 2021.

And the rivalry between the two legendary teams just did not end there. In 2021, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had a fierce battle with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton for the championship.

Verstappen eventually emerged victorious in a contentious fashion, much to the frustration of Hamilton and the Mercedes team. As a result of the rivalry between the two drivers, things also got heated between the two team bosses.

On several occasions, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff would be seen taking a swipe at one another.

Since Marko also played his part in taking digs at Wolff and Mercedes, the Austrian preferred to perhaps keep an arm’s length when a fan of one of his greatest rivals approached him for a picture.