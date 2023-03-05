Red Bull Engine Suppliers 2023: How Is Red Bull Using Honda Engine Despite Deal With Ford?

Red Bull has been known for its partnership with Japanese manufacturer Honda. But at the end of the 2020 season, Honda pulled out from this partnership.

By then the engine specs had already been frozen till 2026. So, the Milton-Keynes-based team made a deal with Honda to share its intellectual property with them while the team works on its own Red Bull Power Train.

However, at the launch of its 2023 challenger ahead of the pre-season testing in Bahrain, Red Bull Racing confirmed Ford as their engine supplier from 2026.

Red Bull will use the Honda RBPT engine in 2023

Despite withdrawing from the sport at the end of 2021, Honda decided to provide support to the Red Bull Racing team.

It took another step for the 2023 season when Honda announced that for 2023 the engines would be officially named Honda RBPT.

The engines would be used both by Red Bull and its sister team AlphaTauri for the 2023 season.

