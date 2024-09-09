For 10 Years, Nico Hulkenberg Has Been Waiting for an Answer From Stefano Domenicali for Ferrari Snub

In 2013, Nico Hulkenberg was driving for Sauber and was looking to make the next big step in his F1 career. Reportedly, Ferrari was interested in him, but soon snubbed him in favor of Kimi Raikkonen. More than 10 years have passed, and Hulkenberg still doesn’t know why Ferrari didn’t sign him.

At the time, Stefano Domenicalli — current F1 CEO — was Ferrari’s boss. Given the same, there is little doubt that the now 59-year-old was the main decision-maker at the Maranello-based outfit. Hulkenberg, however, never stopped trying to get an answer out of him.

Seit mehr als zehn Jahren! https://t.co/KjheyClP06 — Sky Sport Formel 1 (@skysportformel1) September 9, 2024

Hulkenberg has approached him numerous times. But Domenicalli has always had an answer ready. ‘Not yet, come later.’

The 37-year-old revealed the same during an interview with Sky Sports, where he was asked what the possible reason behind his snub could have been. Hulkenberg replied, “I don’t know, I don’t have a glass ball.”

With Ferrari not an option for Hulkenberg in 2014, he turned to Force India (Team Silverstone), where he spent three years. He then joined Renault and remained there until 2019, when he was released by the Enstone-based team.

Unable to secure a seat on the grid after that, Hulkenberg returned to Team Silverstone—now Racing Point and later Aston Martin—as a reserve driver.

Haas saved Hulkenberg’s career

Hulkenberg made occasional F1 appearances between 2020 and 2022, stepping in as a substitute for Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, and Sebastian Vettel when they were unable to race due to illness.

In 2023, after Haas parted ways with Mick Schumacher, Hulkenberg became the new driver for the Kannapolis-based team. He made an immediate impact, proving himself to be reliable, and scoring crucial points for Haas both last season and this year. This caught the attention of one of his former employers.

BREAKING: Nico Hulkenberg will race with Kick Sauber in 2025!

#F1 pic.twitter.com/P7vkj0rRma — Formula 1 (@F1) April 26, 2024

Sauber, soon to become Audi, sought Hulkenberg for their ambitious project and decided to bring him on board. He will return to the Hinwil-based team in 2025, aiming to help Audi establish itself as a competitive force in F1.