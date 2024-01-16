Red Bull Engineer Mockingly Warns Ferrari Fans of Setting Their Expectations Too High

Tifosi has huge expectations regarding the upcoming 2024 challenger from Scuderia Ferrari. The Prancing Horse and their two drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have already given a green signal to their upcoming challengers and boosted the fans’ expectations. Amid this, Calum Nicholas, a Red Bull engineer spoiled the party with a mockery of high expectations from Tifosi.

Leclerc and Sainz provided positive feedback to the 2024 car after testing it on the simulator. The duo revealed that the upcoming Ferrari car seems more regular, and predictable and is a leap forward from their last season, for sure. To some extent, this was also regarded to be more than expected development.

So much so that the Italian team is rumored to be hiding their actual development to keep their expectations low. They are rumoredly doing it amid the already advanced RB20 in the making by Red Bull. Followed by a resurgent McLaren and innovative Mercedes.

Red Bull under Christian Horner is already a superpower, while McLaren has shown progress under Andrea Stella. On the other hand, Toto Wolff also promised significant development at Mercedes for the 2024 F1 season. Therefore, the upcoming season is going to be an extremely important one for Ferrari to succeed.

Nicholas, a Red Bull man on social media witnessed the massive expectations regarding the SF-24 by the Tifosi. He went on to address it but with a mockery. On this, he wrote on X, “Pre-season hasn’t officially begun until some random news publication claims that Ferrari have found a million horsepower over the winter.”

This shows that the Red Bull engineer was not impressed with the overestimation in the reports for the Ferrari challenger. However, Ferrari fans did not take his way to debunk the confidence lightly. They soon began to call out Nicholas’ behavior on the micro-blogging site.

How did Tifosi slam Calum Nicholas over Ferrari comments?

The Tifosi shared and quote-tweeted Calum Nicholas’ X post to share their opinions. Needless to mention the Tifosi were simply not happy with the Red Bull man’s take on Ferrari’s 2024 car.

Given below are some of the reactions from X:

@redtyres wants the 2026 regulations to stop Red Bull.

@GhastlyArtist believes Red Bull as a team is no good as their engineer.

@uncuntgems has thorough prayers for Red Bull’s downfall.

@fayeval90 is also one of the fans who want 2026 to be Red Bull’s nightmare.

All in all, Calum Nicholas certainly enraged Tifosi and in doing so, he landed himself in hot waters. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Nicholas is right or the Tifosi when the business starts in Bahrain in a month.