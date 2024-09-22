Lewis Hamilton Is Banking on “Anything Can Happen” Between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen for Ideal Singapore Result

Lewis Hamilton qualified P3 for the Singapore GP after multiple races where the seven-time champion struggled with the setup and the balance of the car. The Briton explained how the overnight changes made by Mercedes changed the team’s fortunes. Yet, Hamilton is banking on Norris and Verstappen’s tussle, making it an easy win for him.

Hamilton told the media post-qualifying, “I’ll stay hopeful and give it everything. You’ve seen these two (Verstappen and Norris) at the start of the race and in races, anything can happen. So I’ll just make sure I’m there (to) capitalize on whatever it is.”

Norris and Verstappen had a troubled moment earlier this year at the Austrian GP. Fighting for the race lead, the two collided — effectively ending their races — and giving the lead to George Russell, who cruised home to the victory. Norris’ battles with Verstappen in Imola and Belgium also portray a good example of how hard the two are driving at the moment.

Although the Briton starts from pole position in Singapore, his launch of the line hasn’t been anything to write home about. Race starts and maintaining his advantage [particularly from pole] on lap 1 has been one of Norris‘ major weaknesses.

As for Hamilton, he explained how he felt in a qualifying session after a long time. The seven-time champion will be eager to make up the two positions with Verstappen looking to outscore Norris and increase the gap in the drivers’ championship. So, Singapore will be a litmus test for the McLaren man given how aggressive the Dutchman can be at the start.

Norris needs to convert Singapore pole to a win for his title challenge

Norris had five pole positions in his career before the Singapore GP pole and failed to convert any of them into a race win. Four of those five pole positions have come during the current F1 season. Despite having the fastest car, Norris hasn’t been able to win these races, owing to his tendency to start badly.

In fact, before the Azerbaijan GP, Norris did not gain a single position off the grid on Lap 1. It was either a poor getaway, a misjudgment of the first few corners, or the lack of awareness of the people threatening him that cost the Briton positions, and eventually the race win.

With seven rounds to go, the gap in the championship is down to 59 points. Norris needs to make up an average of 8.5 points per weekend on Verstappen every race weekend to win the championship. However, if the Dutchman outscored the McLaren driver in Singapore, the equation would become drastically difficult for Norris.