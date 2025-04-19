Toto Wolff Refuses to ‘Flirt’ With ‘Available’ Max Verstappen

Over the years, Toto Wolff has repeatedly expressed regret over not signing Max Verstappen before Red Bull snapped him up in 2014. Verstappen was just 16 at the time, and Wolff has often cited that example to justify signing Kimi Antonelli to Mercedes at the age of 18.

Last year, amid reported tensions between Verstappen and Red Bull—particularly involving Helmut Marko—and with Lewis Hamilton’s replacement yet to be announced, Wolff flirted with the idea of bringing the Dutchman onboard. Ideally, Antonelli’s arrival at the Silver Arrows should have put those rumors to rest. But George Russell’s expiring contract with Mercedes has once again breathed new life into the speculation.

With Red Bull showing little promise for 2026, following a disappointing 2025 campaign and a mass exodus of high-profile engineers, reports suggested that Verstappen was ready to jump ship—seemingly to Mercedes. However, with Russell set to receive a new contract reportedly worth $30 million a year, Wolff claimed he no longer fancies Verstappen as a potential signing.

“No, I wouldn’t say that. I always say I don’t flirt outside if I’m happy in the relationship and in a professional way,” said Wolff when Martin Brundle asked if he’ll approach an available Verstappen.

He even used his wife, Susie Wolff, as an example to clarify his stance: “If not, I get a really hard time from Susie. There’s no question about that, privately. But on a professional level, I’m super happy with the line-up we have.”

The Antonelli–Russell partnership has delivered solid results for Mercedes over the last four races—especially Russell, who has secured all of the team’s podiums so far. With 93 points, Mercedes currently sits second in the Constructors’ Championship.

Meanwhile, Dutch journalist Erik van Haren reported that Verstappen is not looking to leave Red Bull just yet. His current focus remains on Milton Keynes and his GT3 team, Redline. Wolff cited the same reason for not offering Verstappen a seat.

“I couldn’t wish for anything better, and Max is at Red Bull. We haven’t had a conversation. We’re continuing our trajectory,” said Wolff.

Russell isn’t the only one who needs a new contract at Mercedes—Antonelli’s current agreement with the Brackley-based team is also set to expire by the end of this year. According to whispers in the paddock, both drivers’ contract extensions might be announced together.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Verstappen could take a sabbatical next year if he chooses to activate the performance clause in his contract. This would give him the opportunity to assess all the teams under the new 2026 regulations and potentially make a comeback in 2027.

Given Verstappen’s ability to walk into any team and his repeated hints about an early retirement, this could be a realistic option for the four-time world champion.

At the same time, Red Bull is working to boost the RB21’s performance with upgrades set to arrive at Imola. But will that be enough to convince Verstappen to stay? That remains to be seen.