Red Bull F1 Sponsors: List of Companies That Will Back Red Bull in 2025

December 18, 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: YUKI TSUNODA (JAP) of Visa RB CashApp F1 Team (VCARB) 22 testing in a Red Bull car during the 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Few teams in motorsports are as commercially appealing as Red Bull, thanks to its brilliant marketing team—which ensures it stands out everywhere—and its technical department, which makes it highly competitive on the track. Overall, Red Bull is one of the most heavily sponsored teams in F1, with no less than 34 huge brands and names partnered with them.

With each deal worth millions, a significant portion of Red Bull’s revenue comes from its sponsors—some of whom are new, while others have supported the Milton Keynes-based team for years.

In total, Red Bull earned over $226 million from sponsorships in the 2023 season, according to Sportscal—a huge figure, aided by the fact that they were the defending Constructors’ Champions, and also had the best driver on the grid in Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s complete list of sponsors 2025

The Austrian outfit’s title partner is Oracle, who joined hands with them in 2022 on the back of Verstappen’s maiden title-winning campaign. Reportedly, Oracle pays Red Bull somewhere between $90 to $100 million a season, making it one of the biggest deals in the sport’s history.

The sponsors of Red Bull, which although including several big games, do not dish out as much money as Oracle does. Per its website, the team partners are:

Armor All

Athletic Propulsion Labs

AvaTrade

Blenders

Built For Athletes

Castore

EA Sports

Hard Rock

Heineken

HP | Poly

New Era

PATRÓN Tequila

Pepe Jeans

Pirelli

Rauch

Rokt

Sui

TAG Heuer

Visa

YETI

This list has several famous brands, which although bring money in, don’t contribute to the technical side of things much. There are certain companies, labeled as ‘technical partners’, who exchange resources with Red Bull, for both of their benefits:

Ansys

Arctic Wolf

AT&T

CDW

DMG MORI

Esso

Hexagon

Honda

Mobil 1

PWR

Siemens

Sparco

Zoom

This list, of course, does not remain constant forever. Ahead of the start of every single campaign (and sometimes during) sponsors leave and new ones are added.

For instance, Sergio Perez—a hugely popular figure who brought a lot of sponsors into the team—won’t be a part of the squad from 2025 onwards, meaning certain names from the list could depart.

Rising demand for sponsors

F1 is one of the most popular sports in the world, with an ever-increasing audience in growing and lucrative markets like the United States of America. As such, teams don’t face a shortage of sponsors anymore.

In fact, in an earlier interview, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner revealed how he had the leverage of choosing what sponsor he wanted since not all interested parties would bring in the value required to sustain things monetarily. On December 1, Bybit, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform that had partnered with Red Bull for three years, stopped appearing on the team’s website.

Presumably, Horner and his team decided not to renew the partnership despite reportedly earning $150 million over three seasons from the deal. More sponsors could follow suit, but certainly Red Bull will seamlessly find replacements.