mobile app bar

Red Bull Faces Sponsorship Blow as Key Sergio Perez Backers Consider Exit

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
PEREZ Sergio (mex), Red Bull Racing RB20, portrait during the Formula 1 Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico 2024, 20th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship

PEREZ Sergio (mex), Red Bull Racing RB20, portrait during the Formula 1 Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico 2024, 20th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Sergio Perez’s abysmal 2024 season has been one of the several backstories in Red Bull’s tumultuous campaign. Adding to the drama behind the scenes is that Telmex, one of Perez’s biggest financial backers, could now consider leaving the Milton-Keynes-based outfit over reports of an alleged betrayal.

Rivalries exist not just in F1 but even in the business world. Telmex is one of Mexico’s largest telecom companies. It is owned by Carlos Slim, a billionaire who has supported Perez’s career for years. But Red Bull recently teamed up with AT&T, an American company that Telmex considers a competitor.

“We are still talking to the team; it is not yet final,” Slim said to ESPN Mexico when asked if Red Bull’s move would jeopardize Telmex’s partnership with them.

Slim’s company joined Red Bull because of Perez, pouring millions into the team through sponsorship. While not officially stated, this backing has certainly been one of the reasons the Guadalajara-born driver has managed to hold onto his seat at Milton Keynes for so long, despite underperforming and scoring less than half the points of his teammate Max Verstappen in both 2023 and 2024.

But that doesn’t mean that Slim is leaving because of Perez’s shortcomings. If anything, he plans on remaining loyal to the 34-year-old.

Telmex to continue with Perez

Perez is P8 in the championship, 204 points behind the leader — Verstappen. He has not finished in the top five since May and has cost the Austrian squad plenty of points in its bid to retain the Constructors’ title.

While Red Bull did give Perez a two-year contract extension, his performances have barely improved. In fact, in Mexico City, ahead of his home Grand Prix, Perez crashed out of Q1, setting up the stage for yet another difficult outing.

These factors could lead to him getting sacked in the coming weeks and months, but Perez will still be tied with Telmex, who don’t have plans of parting ways with him. “We always want to continue with Checo,” Slim said.

“If we can’t get on with the team, we will continue with it [Perez] anyway. Wherever he drives, we will be with him,” the 84-year-old concluded.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these