Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes’ Experienced Staff on Andretti’s Payroll to Fastrack F1 Entry

Michael Andretti is using his wealth of knowledge to form a formidable squad that can compete with more experienced F1 teams. Teaming up with General Motors, the American has already developed an F1 car model undergoing wind tunnel testing, with production of parts underway. Additionally, they are successfully recruiting top talents from prominent teams such as Red Bull, McLaren, and Mercedes. However, a potential hurdle in their path is the decision from FOM regarding their entry into the world of motorsport.

Advertisement

However, Andretti is perhaps hopeful that they can get past that hurdle and compete in F1 in the next few years. Despite this uncertainty, Andretti has solidified the groundwork for its F1 program by launching a new facility in Silverstone.

Advertisement

Moreover, Andretti is also planning to create a new global headquarters in Indiana, which will function as the central base for the team’s diverse racing operations. Furthermore, Andretti has enlisted the expertise of several well-known F1 technical leaders, with Nick Chester taking on the role of technical director.

Chester boasts over 20 years of experience in the F1 realm. The team has also secured the services of Jon Tomlinson, who has over 40 years of experience, as the head of aerodynamics. With a total team strength of 120 members till now, Chester has openly conveyed the team’s dedication to constructing a competitive unit.

In an interview with The Athletic, he emphasized the team’s commitment to being part of an environment with a strong ethos. Furthermore, Chester disclosed that the team comprises individuals from Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes, all seeking new challenges.

However, in terms of their automotive development, they have started using CFD to create a vehicle that complies with current technical standards. Moreover, the team has set a goal to manufacture a full-scale Andretti F1 chassis by mid-2024. This chassis will function as a prototype for initial homologation testing.

Why are Formula One teams against Andretti’s entry?

The entry of Andretti into F1 has been a significant point of discussion during the 2023 season. However, while delving into this issue, viewpoints from different team bosses have been noted. In particular, Christian Horner has provided interesting insights into Andretti’s entry in Formula 1.

Advertisement

In his conversation with Racer.com, the Briton initially commended Andretti and their partnership with General Motors Cadillac. However, he later raised the question of funding. Moreover, the 50-year-old also emphasized the importance of the anti-dilution fee.

Expanding on this point, he stated, “As with all these things though, it ultimately boils down to, ‘Well, who’s going to pay for it?’ Horner essentially conveyed that dissatisfaction would likely arise if the teams are seen as the ones shouldering the expenses to accommodate the new entry.

Additionally, Horner shared Liberty Media’s stance, noting that they have conveyed their unwillingness to pay the dilution fee. According to Horner, Liberty Media is content with managing ten healthy and competitive franchises from an operational standpoint. In light of this statement from Liberty Media, Horner presents an alternative viewpoint.

He suggests that Liberty Media may find the Audi model, where the German manufacturer acquires an existing franchise, to be a more favorable approach. Nevertheless, in conclusion, Horner expressed a preference for a cleaner and more straightforward solution.