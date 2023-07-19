Red Bull Robbing Lewis Hamilton Title Allegations Fake As Nyck De Vries Clears the Air on ‘Defamatory’ Comments

Nyck de Vries and Red Bull didn’t have a solid end to their relationship after Helmut Marko and Christian Horner caught him off guard and replaced him with Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri. Interestingly, after being sacked, De Vries is rumored to have said that Red Bull robbed Lewis Hamilton of his eighth world title, and it has gone viral since. But as per the latest update, those claims are fake.

According to Formula1news UK, an unhappy De Vries took the dig at Max Verstappen and his team following his sacking. It was reported that his replacement was not shocking after the Austrian stable instituted ‘stealing’ the title from Hamilton.

Admittedly, the former AlphaTauri driver was Mercedes’ reserve driver when Hamilton and Verstappen went head-on for the final race of the 2021 F1 season in Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, the 28-year-old revealed he was “promised a Red Bull seat in 2025.”

De Vries clears the air surrounding the false allegations

Even since the allegations were published, de Vries’ image took a drastic hit, and at some point, the Dutchman had to clear his stand on this. Given how controversial the 2021 Abu Dhabi race was, adding further controversies on this would be anything but good for the sport and De Vries himself.

Even though de Vries did not open up on this as yet, according to Next Gen Auto, Guillaume Le Goff told F1-insider.com, “Nyck hasn’t spoken to absolutely anyone, including the Italian media, since the Red Bull news. The news is false and defamatory.”

Following this, Le Goff, the driver’s manager, added that he and his team are ready for legal actions against the media that defamed the Dutch driver. He also added that “someone wanted to distinguish themselves,” which is why the allegations were made against the driver.

De Vries in touch with Toto Wolff following Red Bull exit

Nyck de Vries was recently spotted in Monaco days after he was ousted from the Faenza-based team. The Dutch star had a great connection with the Brackley-based team and its principal Toto Wolff from his reserve driver days.

English media Express reported that the Dutchman was discussing with the Silver Arrows’ top dog a potential switch to Formula E, where Nyck de Vries was a champion. However, The Race reported he might be off to the Nissan team.

Overall, the 28-year-old’s journey in Formula 1 was short, with just ten races in the 2023 F1 season. After the brilliant one-race stint with Williams, he arrived in the team the next season, and just after ten races, he had to part ways from the most premium form of motorsport.