Helmut Marko Reveals Sergio Perez Will No Longer Experiment With His Car

Sergio Perez learned his lesson last season and is unwilling to go down that path anymore, as per Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko. The Austrian in his recent interview with SpeedWeek stated that the Mexican driver will no longer be experimenting with his car in 2024. This change in attitude has come after the 34-year-old struggled massively against Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen last year after he made several changes to the set-up of his car.

Speaking about the same, Marko said, “This year he [Sergio Perez] is no longer experimenting, but is starting with more or less the same basic set-up as Max. It’s just more nuances in which they set up differently.”

Perez was keen to challenge Verstappen for the title last year but came up massively short. Despite finishing second in the championship with 285 points, Perez only managed less than half the tally of what Verstappen scored (575). As a result, rumors were rampant that Perez may lose his Red Bull seat if he failed to salvage the season with a P2 finish.

Only since the Mexican managed to secure second in the championship last year, it is believed that Red Bull decided to stick with him in 2024. However, since the 34-year-old is currently in his fourth season with the Austrian team, he cannot afford any more slip-ups.

So far he seems to have begun the 2024 campaign on a positive note as he has finished second in both the opening two races. However, since he is still struggling massively to match Verstappen, there is still a chance that Red Bull might replace him next year.

Red Bull not short of options if they choose to replace Sergio Perez

Red Bull do seem to have a strong talent pool in case they choose to replace Sergio Perez in 2025. Apart from current Visa Cash App RB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull also have Liam Lawson as an option.

The New Zealander was mightily impressive during his short cameo last year, and as a result of his performances, many have tipped him to get a seat in F1 sooner rather than later. In case Red Bull decide to look for alternatives outside their two teams, they can also consider Carlos Sainz, who will be leaving Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season.

However, since Tsunoda and Ricciardo are the ones who are currently driving in the junior team this year, it will most likely be a straight fight between the two if Red Bull do want to replace Perez. The Australian has made it clear that returning to Red Bull Racing is his sole goal at the moment.

Meanwhile, Tsunoda, who has now raced with Visa Cash App RB (formerly AlphaTauri) for four seasons now, would like to race for a top side at the earliest as well. Since most of the talks in recent times have been about who will replace Sergio Perez in 2025, the pressure is indeed massively on the Mexican to prove himself this year if he wants to retain his seat.