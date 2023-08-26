Defeated by Max Verstappen, Two Time Boxing Heavyweight Champion Takes Home Valuable Experience

Former two-time unified world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua recently appeared in the F1 paddock during the Dutch Grand Prix. The British boxer revealed that he had come to meet reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen for an event EA organized. After meeting the Red Bull driver, Joshua explained to Sky Sports how he took home some valuable knowledge.

Joshua himself has a big fight coming up as he will face rival Deontay Wilder next. The 33-year-old is fully confident in his abilities to beat Wilder as he recently gave an optimistic interview to Sky Sports.

“I should be able to beat any opponent, just by using one hand – I’m that good. That’s my mindset,” Joshua explained. He then added that he is always looking for an opponent who is good enough to take him to the limit.

Joshua learns valuable lessons after losing to Verstappen

In an interview with Sky Sports, Anthony Joshua gave his take after he lost to Max Verstappen while competing in the F1 23 game. The 33-year-old said that he came to meet the Dutchman after EA invited him.

After stating the same, he added, “Obviously he beat me, but he gave me some tips and we had a good time! It was to see what goes on behind the scenes and just to have a good time really,” Joshua explained (as quoted by talksport.com).

The British boxer stated that what Verstappen taught him was “confidence” and how to be relaxed. While the Red Bull driver may have taught Joshua a few things, he too once needed help himself.

Max Verstappen needed help to learn boxing

In a video released by Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen took some boxing lessons from multi-time world champion Jorge Arce. The two began with some warm-up before Arce taught the Dutchman how to punch.

The Mexican then taught Verstappen some evasive strategies before teaching him some other exercises to become a better boxer. The video concludes with Arce telling the Red Bull driver that his punching is “good” and that his right hand is strong.

Verstappen will now look forward to winning his home race at Zandvoort to extend his lead further in the championship. As things stand, he has a whopping 125-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.