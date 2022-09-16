Red Bull set to poach Mercedes’ $5 million star to replace departing Pierre Gasly

Mercedes’ reserve driver Nyck De Vries could potentially replace AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, who is all set to move to Alpine.

Red Bull’s customer team AlphaTauri has their eyes set on Mercedes’ Nyck De Vries, who had an amazing Formula 1 last weekend.

Nyck De Vries impressed a lot of teams after an amazing Formula One debut at the Italian Grand Prix. He qualified thirteenth and started eight on the grid.

Moreover, with an incredible drive compared to his teammate Nicholas Latifi, he secured a ninth finish and got Williams two crucial points.

Nyck De Vries on his way to AlphaTauri after meeting with Helmut Marko?

Nyck De Vries was not in the radar of AlphaTauri. Instead, IndyCar sensation Colton Herta was the one who was set to be the new AlphaTauri driver.

However, talks between Andretti Autosport and Red Bull did not go as planned. The British team called off a potential switch mainly due to Herta’s super license points.

Red Bull mentor Helmut Marko spoke to the media about calling it a missed opportunity. He added: “It’s a shame that people don’t realize what value an American driver, especially a guy like Colton Herta. It would have for the booming American market, especially with three F1 races [in the US].”

Formula 1 fans, meet Nyck de Vries 😏 WE’RE SO PROUD 🥰#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/Vjlb3F3qBM — Formula 2 (@Formula2) September 11, 2022

A potential Dutch pairing in Red Bull in the future awaits

It looks like Mercedes and Red Bull are a bit more friendly than they used to be. Alex Albon, a part of Red Bull’s driver program, signed for Mercedes’ customer team Williams.

According to F1 journalist Christian Menath, Helmut Marko was with De Vries in Graz, Austria, today potentially discussing a move. If the negotiations go well, AlphaTauri has the right replacement for Gasly.

The Dutch driver is in the prime of his career at 27. He should get a seat and prove his worth, and there is no better team than AlphaTauri. Who knows, he can partner with Max Verstappen in Red Bull in the future.

Update on this: Nyck de Vries could be the potential Gasly replacement. He was seen in Graz together with Helmut Marko today 👀 https://t.co/bgiDV7vzrI — Christian Menath (@MSM_Christian) September 16, 2022

