mobile app bar

Lance Stroll Tops Unexpected List Amid Doubts Surrounding His Career

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lance Stroll Tops Unexpected List Amid Doubts Surrounding His Career

Credits: Imago

Lance Stroll has come under a lot of fire for his performances, not just in 2024 but throughout his F1 career. He has always been a polarizing figure in the paddock and amongst fans with the main point of contention being the fact that his father Lawrence Stroll has effectively bankrolled his F1 career.

Stroll Sr., who owns Aston Martin’s F1 team has made huge efforts to keep his son in the sport. Fans, however, see this in a negative light because he hasn’t been able to justify his place on the grid with results. However, recent statistics shared by a keen-eyed Reddit user paint the Canadian in a completely different light.

A compilation of the number of overtakes made by the drivers this season sees Stroll top the chart with 31.

Drivers who make the most overtakes
byu/yk23sh informula1

This feat becomes all the more impressive seeing the caliber of names he has leap-frogged in the process. An argument can be made that the likes of Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell tend to start further up the field, and hence, do not have many overtaking opportunities.

However, Sergio Perez’s name in the list gives credence to Stroll’s 2024 performance. The Red Bull driver is arguably driving the best car on the grid. Even then, he has failed to qualify well on several occasions and starts in the midfield- giving him plenty of chances to pass other drivers on the grid.

Stroll, however, with a much underpowered AMR23 has been able to jump Perez in the overtakes table.

Is Lance Stroll going to stay in F1 with Aston Martin?

In 2023, there were doubts raised about Stroll’s future in F1. Many suggested that he was reconsidering his decision to commit to the sport. But the 25-year-old quickly shut those rumors down.

The credibility of Aston Martin’s decision to continue with Stroll despite his underwhelming results has also been questioned in the past. But on this score too, Team Principal Mike Krack has made it very clear that the Montreal-born is not going to leave any time soon.

Over the years, Stroll has shown sparks of his brilliance on multiple occasions. In Turkey 2020, he got the pole position in wet conditions – considered by many to be one of the best wet weather qualifying laps in recent years. However, what he lacks is consistency.

For Aston Martin to realize its championship hopes with Stroll at the wheel, the latter has to step up big time in the near future.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these