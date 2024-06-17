Lance Stroll Tops Unexpected List Amid Doubts Surrounding His Career

Lance Stroll has come under a lot of fire for his performances, not just in 2024 but throughout his F1 career. He has always been a polarizing figure in the paddock and amongst fans with the main point of contention being the fact that his father Lawrence Stroll has effectively bankrolled his F1 career.

Stroll Sr., who owns Aston Martin’s F1 team has made huge efforts to keep his son in the sport. Fans, however, see this in a negative light because he hasn’t been able to justify his place on the grid with results. However, recent statistics shared by a keen-eyed Reddit user paint the Canadian in a completely different light.

A compilation of the number of overtakes made by the drivers this season sees Stroll top the chart with 31.

This feat becomes all the more impressive seeing the caliber of names he has leap-frogged in the process. An argument can be made that the likes of Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell tend to start further up the field, and hence, do not have many overtaking opportunities.

However, Sergio Perez’s name in the list gives credence to Stroll’s 2024 performance. The Red Bull driver is arguably driving the best car on the grid. Even then, he has failed to qualify well on several occasions and starts in the midfield- giving him plenty of chances to pass other drivers on the grid.

Stroll, however, with a much underpowered AMR23 has been able to jump Perez in the overtakes table.

Is Lance Stroll going to stay in F1 with Aston Martin?

In 2023, there were doubts raised about Stroll’s future in F1. Many suggested that he was reconsidering his decision to commit to the sport. But the 25-year-old quickly shut those rumors down.

The credibility of Aston Martin’s decision to continue with Stroll despite his underwhelming results has also been questioned in the past. But on this score too, Team Principal Mike Krack has made it very clear that the Montreal-born is not going to leave any time soon.

Aston Martin Formula 1 team principal Mike Krack has insisted there are no doubts about the future of Lance Stroll and that he will race for the team in 2024. “It’s Monza, it’s driver silly season and it’s a bit boring at the moment,” said Krack. “I think we don’t have any… pic.twitter.com/Pq9e9JHb50 — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) August 31, 2023

Over the years, Stroll has shown sparks of his brilliance on multiple occasions. In Turkey 2020, he got the pole position in wet conditions – considered by many to be one of the best wet weather qualifying laps in recent years. However, what he lacks is consistency.

For Aston Martin to realize its championship hopes with Stroll at the wheel, the latter has to step up big time in the near future.