When $14.4 Million earning Kimi Raikkonen painted his bosses blue

Kimi Raikkonen unintentionally painted McLaren and Mercedes bosses and their wives blue at the 2006 Brazillian Grand Prix.

Kimi Raikkonen spent 19 years driving behind the wheels of an F1 car before he announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2021 season. In his illustrious career, the Iceman claimed one championship title with Ferrari in 2007 and 103 podiums.

But apart from his unmatchable driving skills, records and glory on the track, the Finnish driver is often remembered as one of the most aloof drivers on the paddock.

His monosyllabic answers in interviews and cold attitude always resulted in the most savage stories ever. One of those stories took place at the 2006 Brazillian GP.

Marc Priestley, one of Raikkonen’s close friends and his mechanic at McLaren, pulled off a prank that went wrong.

Kimi Raikkonen was left super angry after the prank

Speaking at the pitstop podcast, former mechanic Priestley revealed that for weeks he had bugged Raikkonen that McLaren had a tradition to dye their drivers blue when they left the team.

According to Priestley, the Finn showed no interest in it but was worried about what would happen at the last race.

After hyping up the prank, the British mechanic could not just back down. So when he buckled up the Iceman in his car for the last time, he put blue dye powder in his gloves.

After long qualifying laps in the scorching heat, it was obvious that the dye mixed with sweat would turn Raikkonen’s hand blue.

Priestley recalled that the incident was both hilarious and scary at the same time. Raikkonen qualified P2 and, before going to the stage, came back to the garage.

He was then greeted by McLaren boss Ron Dennis and his wife, along with the Mercedes boss and his wife. When he took his hands out of the glove, the Iceman had blue hands and shook them with the bosses, who got blue hands.

Raikkonen was not happy with the prank and was furious at his mate Priestley as he could not take the blue dye off his hands.

