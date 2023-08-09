Red Bull Mechanic Is Grateful of Lewis Hamilton for Investing $25,700,000 to Start a Crucial Representation Conversation in F1

Besides being one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, Lewis Hamilton is also extremely well known for speaking out about various social issues. The Briton also makes sure that it’s just not talking but actually taking action to solve said issues and one of the most prominent examples was his spending $25,700,000 to start Mission 44. Calum Nicholas, one of the most recognizable faces in the Red Bull garage, recently appreciated the driver of his rival team, on The Track Limits podcast, for addressing an issue important to Nicholas.

Hamilton launched Mission 44 back in 2021 intending to provide various kinds of opportunities to underrepresented communities. Before that, Hamilton also partnered up with the Royal College of Engineering to set up the Hamilton Commission.

The Hamilton Commission undertook a research study to understand and identify the barriers that people of color face while trying to step into motorsports. The commission published their report in July 2021 and Mission 44 used the results as a foundation to execute their plans.

Red Bull mechanic praises Lewis Hamilton

The Track Limits podcast recently hosted Calum Nicholas, a pit crew member of the Red Bull garage, as their guest where he was asked about his opinion regarding the representation of black people in Formula 1. Nicholas was quick to applaud the steps taken by Lewis Hamilton and explained why they have been a game changer for this issue.

Nicholas said, “Firstly, we have to thank Lewis for starting the conversation.” He explained, “When I started in 2009, the problem was still there then, but no one was having the conversation about it. There was no discussion to be had.”

He then mentioned how important the Hamilton Commission Report had been with context to the issue of underrepresentation of black people in F1. He explained that there was no data at first for people to look at and understand the issue. The Hamilton Commission provided the report and the data which then helped other organisations to take up the case and act on it.

Hamilton’s major initiatives to increase inclusivity

Lewis Hamilton had explained how he wants to use the Hamilton Commission Report to slowly bring about major changes in the sport, instead of looking for radical quick-fire solutions. One of the steps that he took was starting his own Extreme E team and hiring people of color in important positions.

One example would be that of former Mercedes engineer Stephanie Travers, who was the first black woman to stand on the podium. She was appointed as the deputy team principal of X44, Hamilton’s Extreme E team.

Under the umbrella of Mission 44 and Ignite, which is Hamilton’s collaboration with Mercedes, the seven-time world champion is also creating opportunities for people from disadvantaged backgrounds to study STEM. This training would further help them try and enter the field of Motorsports.