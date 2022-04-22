“Red Bull, they have a superior development capacity” – Ferrari fears competition from Red Bull more than Mercedes in 2022

Ferrari has come out at the top after two years of struggle in the 2022 season but fears competition from Red Bull more than Ferrari.

Ferrari struggled for two years before it rose back to the top. Finally, the Scuderia is fighting for victories instead of just surviving the race and giving Tifosi the opportunity to hear the melodious Italian anthem.

But it is obvious to not draw out conclusions just yet as only a fraction of the season has gone by. The Italian giants stopped working on their 2021 car early in the season and shifted their focus towards 2022. Team boss Mattia Binotto has explained why it has not been so easy to do so.

Mercedes has dominated F1 for the past eight seasons, but in 2022 they seem to be lagging behind by a lot. However, many expect Mercedes to fix their problems soon enough given its reputation.

Binotto does not have the same opinion though. He believes that ”Red Bull has the superior capabilities to develop the car.”

Ferrari has no fixed hierarchy

Furthermore, Binotto explained that it has not been easy for the team to shift their focus on the 2022 car.

‘‘That’s not how I see it. They (Red Bull and Mercedes) were motivated, and we were on an uphill climb. Being busy with the future while you’re getting hit in the face every weekend is not easy. If the competitors are behind now it’s because of other reasons, but not because of distractions,” he said.

Someone clearly didn’t watch last season, Merc developed the car without even putting that much work into it.

And for the other seasons, they were always superior while RB had to catch up all season long until the end.

Odd statement disregarding the facts — Hiareth (@makeitgood44) April 22, 2022

Ferrari has not yet chosen a leader for its team in the 2022 season. Both the drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are allowed to compete on the track to score as many points as possible.

Binotto describes Leclerc as a leader and a great defender while Sainz dives more into data and needs to be given time.

The team principal has no intention to designate a first and a second driver just yet. He said, ‘‘If he (Carlos) wins he takes points away from Verstappen, the real rival.”

