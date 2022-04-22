F1

“You can’t imagine how much I laughed when I read the rumors”- Carlos Sainz denies having problems with Ferrari over the length of his contract

"You can't imagine how much I laughed when I read the rumors"- Carlos Sainz denies having problems with Ferrari over the length of his contract
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
NA VALORANT: NRG signs Ethan as replacement for Android
Next Article
WARDELL: Future for WARDELL with V1 or just streaming?
F1 Latest News
"You can't imagine how much I laughed when I read the rumors"- Carlos Sainz denies having problems with Ferrari over the length of his contract
“You can’t imagine how much I laughed when I read the rumors”- Carlos Sainz denies having problems with Ferrari over the length of his contract

Carlos Sainz insists that himself and Ferrari were never at crossroads regarding the length of…