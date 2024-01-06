Red Bull Tries to Discredit Adrian Newey and Faces the Wrath of Mrs. Newey Instead

Adrian Newey has been the key pillar in Red Bull’s dominance over the past few years and in the early 2010s. However, despite being one of the most sought-after designers in F1, there will come a time when he too will retire. Christian Horner‘s comments on the evolution of his role pointed toward the same. While Horner may have just wanted to plan for the inevitable future, the British designer’s wife, Amanda Newey, has not liked this news.

Advertisement

According to the Mirror, Horner had stated that the technical team under Adrian are the real wonder folks who have made a big impact recently. The team have evolved under Pierre Wache and they are not as reliant on Adrian as much.

This can mean that the 65-year-old is more of an overseeing figure now to supervise and ideate concepts. Meanwhile, Wache and the rest of the team do the heavy lifting.

Advertisement

However, Mrs. Newey tweeted and reacted to this news on X (formerly Twitter) to express her dismay. She stated in one of her tweets, “What a load of hogwash.”. Meanwhile, another one of her tweets read, “Absolute b*llocks.”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/amanda_newey/status/1743233419172000210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/amanda_newey/status/1743232140458799318?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Many may derive from Horner’s comments that the RB19 and RB20 had less of Adrian’s influence and inputs and more from Wache and the others. This may not be true as the former McLaren technical director is still heavily involved in the designing aspects of the Red Bull cars.

While he has multiple other responsibilities as the CTO, Adrian Newey doesn’t fail to utilize the power of his notebook and pencil to finesse the masterpieces of the team. Regardless, Mrs. Newey’s reactions certainly show her strong disagreement with claims that her husband was not as involved in the RB19 and RB20.

Advertisement

Adrian Newey and his loyalty to Red Bull

Adrian Newey is one of the most valuable entities in F1, owing to his remarkable talent. The British designer always had multiple teams over the years trying to sign him. But he remained firm in his loyalty to Red Bull ever since he joined in 2005.

Recently, there were rumors that Ferrari’s president tried to approach Newey and persuade him to come to Maranello. However, this wasn’t the first time the Italian outfit attempted to poach the 65-year-old. Newey revealed on one of the episodes of the Formula for Success podcast that Ferrari approached him three times.

He stated how the Italian team is a magic brand that often makes people “tempted” and “fascinated” to join them. Even Horner had recalled lately that the 16-time Constructors’ Champions offered Newey the world with multiple perks and salary benefits.

However, Newey revealed how if one doesn’t do a good job at Ferrari, there are high chances of one getting “berated”. All in all, there are a lot of “pressures”, as it is a matter of national pride in Italy. Currently, Newey feels that switching from Red Bull to anywhere else including Ferrari will be like “leaving a family”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1ForSuccess/status/1737902194513334517?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Newey then also elaborated how the co-host of the Formula for Success show, David Coulthard, insisted he join Red Bull back then. Since then, Newey has enjoyed the passion of the team and has become an integral part of the Red Bull Racing family.

Thus, one can assume that the British designer will perhaps only retire from Red Bull and not jump ship elsewhere. From a succession perspective, he has developed a great technical team.