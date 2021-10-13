F1

“I thought Verstappen would run rings around him” – Mark Webber is not convinced Red Bull have a championship winning car for Max Verstappen anymore

“I thought Verstappen would run rings around him” - Mark Webber is not convinced Red Bull have a championship winning car for Max Verstappen anymore
A.Dyes

Previous Article
"I was quite scared actually how bad it was" - Lando Norris complains of visibility issues on track in Turkey; FIA Race Director Michael Masi responds
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
“I thought Verstappen would run rings around him” - Mark Webber is not convinced Red Bull have a championship winning car for Max Verstappen anymore
“I thought Verstappen would run rings around him” – Mark Webber is not convinced Red Bull have a championship winning car for Max Verstappen anymore

The initial phase of the season had people convinced that the 2021 Redbull was indeed…