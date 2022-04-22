“They do not need an upgrade”– Red Bull admits Ferrari currently is too strong for them

Red Bull admits that Ferrari is too strong for them this season as they dominate the points table with a comfortable lead after three races.

In the first three races of the season, Ferrari has already won two races. They haven’t been out of the podium places. Hence, giving them a perfect start to the season.

They have an over 39 points lead from the next best team in the standings- Mercedes. So, while Ferrari still needs to obtain maximum points to have some room for complacency ahead, Red Bull already thinks Ferrari is too strong.

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko claims that Ferrari doesn’t even need upgrades to obtain wins in the following races. Meanwhile. Red Bull and Mercedes are seeking ways to level up with the Prancing horses.

“Ferrari is so strong, they do not need an upgrade,” said Andreas Haupt from Auto Motor und Sport.

Ferrari aiming to win in Italy

With Ferrari travelling to Imola, it is one of the home races of the Maranello-based team. Thus, it is expected that the leading team this season would have humungous support over there.

Ferrar is also determined to make a mark in Imola, as ever since the venue’s return. They couldn’t do anything over there. They would be aiming for a win. Moreover, with the sprint race also included this weekend, there are chances to amass more points from them this weekend.

Hence, if Ferrari manages to win both race formats, they would undoubtedly have a luxurious cushion on their lead. So far, Ferrari looks promising this weekend. The two drivers managed to grab the P1 and P2 on the wet surface.

So, this weekend, Ferrari is absolutely the favourite for this race. Only prolonged bad weather could strike as a stroke of lousy luck for the Italian team for not capitalising at the weekend.

