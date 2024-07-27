An Update on Red Bull’s “Married Couple” Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase’s Relationship Status Post Ugly Fight

Max Verstappen and his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase are one of the most iconic duos on the grid. Their relationship is like a “married couple” as Christian Horner deemed last year, with fights, sarcasm, and even cheeky romance. However, the two had a major breakout during the Hungarian GP as Verstappen was frustrated with the pace and strategy. But all’s good in town after the latest update about the duo.

“After some relationship therapy, everything is fine again. A version that is confirmed by all parties. It was also visible in the garage, where they were joking around again as if nothing had happened”, stated De Telegraaf as Horner highlighted that GP and Verstappen had worked things out.

Max and GP pic.twitter.com/hulktStTQh — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) July 26, 2024

The Red Bull boss explained how Verstappen and his race engineer have been working together for eight years and know how the other person will interact in the heat of the moment.

Verstappen was constantly on the radio in Budapest complaining to Lambiase. Firstly about the car balance, then the messed up strategy, followed by the crash with Hamilton. GP ended up calling Verstappen’s frustrated radio fire “childish”.

The duo have had falling out in the past as well. A good example is the Belgium GP qualifying from 2023. GP asked Verstappen to decide the tires, fuel, and run plan after a stressful Q2. Although, Verstappen took pole by almost a second in Q3 and apologized to GP.

Horner rightly calls Verstappen and GP a married couple as their relationship is very much like one. They’d fight, they’d argue, but at the end of the day, both of them end up together in a happy place.

Verstappen and Lambiase’s banter at the 2024 Belgium GP practice

The Belgium GP has been a good hunting ground for Verstappen. Despite the RB20 no longer being the fastest car, Verstappen posted some incredible lap times during the Friday practice sessions.

The Dutchman topped the FP1 session half a second faster than Piastri. He was P3 in FP2 about two tenths slower than Lando Norris. Red Bull generally runs in lower engine mode on Fridays. So, the true performance will be revealed in the FP3 session.

Regardless, Verstappen and Lambiase joked about the Dutchman setting the fastest lap after the Hungary struggles. GP asked, “What do you think our timings are?”, as Verstappen set the fastest lap time, which was half a second clear of the McLaren in P2.

Verstappen replied, “You tell me the timing, Ha”. GP said, “No apologies Max” to which the Dutchman replied, “All good”. All is well on Red Bull’s land between GP and Verstappen. But with a 10-place grid drop coming, the three-time champion could once again be a bit cranky in the race.