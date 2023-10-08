Red Bull’s Shenanigans in Japan With Sergio Perez Goes Futile as Damage to $700,000 Equipment Forces Dreadful Start for the Mexican

Sergio Perez was brought back to the track by Red Bull in Japan even though he was initially retired by them. The reason behind it was to serve the penalty the Mexican race driver obtained and prevent the grid penalty in Qatar. All those efforts by them now go futile as Perez, as per Chris Medland, is set to make a pitlane start after significant damage to his chassis, which costs around $700,000.

The move by Red Bull was not seen as morally correct by several people on the grid. Many even thought that it was a mockery of the system. But it was a loophole spotted by the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. Shortly after that move, it was reported that FIA would make changes to that loophole to airtight it and prevent a repeat.

But surely the gambit played by Red Bull didn’t work in Qatar, as the collision with Esteban Ocon damaged Perez‘s chassis severely. And the team has to build a spare chassis, which worsens things.

Sergio Perez to have a pitlane start after preventing grid penalty

Anyway, Perez’s qualifying wasn’t any pleasant as he recorded the 13th fastest time on the grid and got knocked out in Q2. Though, quick thinking in Japan at least saved him from a P16 crowded start. But now, he doesn’t even have that saving grace after the likelihood of a grid start, and on top of that, he might even get a time penalty.

“Red Bull has been cited for the same thing as Williams in Japan – building up a spare chassis for Perez beyond the permitted amount. Will likely be a pit lane start and potential time penalty in-race too (if he’d have been starting from pit lane anyway),” wrote Medland on Twitter.

With this, Perez doesn’t seem to get any better on Sunday, even though he is known for making up for his qualifying mess on the race days. However, the pressure on him is now becoming succumbing.

The Red Bull pressure

Perez, unable to be a match to his teammate, has already warranted the talks around his removal from the team. But with him able to record a P2 in the drivers’ championship will seal his fate in the team for another year, as Red Bull in their history has never recorded a P1-2.

This objective seemed easy for Perez until now, as he had a comfortable lead over Lewis Hamilton. However, even now, that is slipping, as the current gap is of a mere 33 points, which would be reduced even more as the Mercedes star is starting from way above and can realistically end at the podium.

So, if Perez eventually loses that position in the standings, maybe Red Bull could reconsider its decision to continue with Perez in 2024. So, this is all the Mexican has to save.