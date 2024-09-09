“Relaxed, Fun, and Chaos”: The 3 Words Lando Norris Thinks Define Him

Among the many interviews an F1 driver is made to attend, in one of them Lando Norris was asked to summarize himself in three words. While it was difficult, the McLaren man did his best to come up with three words he could resonate with. After confessing he’s terrible at this, he defined himself as “Relaxed, Fun, and Chaos.”

Seeing from the outside, Norris does have a relaxed persona. His style and conduct in public exudes fun and relaxed. There’s plenty of evidence for “fun” as well. He’s close friends with popular Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

The two often party together and go wild which was evident when Norris got a tiny scar on his nose before the Miami GP this year. Norris also proved his fun nature while celebrating his first-ever Grand Prix win in Miami.

The bender he went on to commemorate his Miami GP win also highlighted the Chaos part of his persona. His other parties have also highlighted his chaotic personality. However, that contradicts the Briton’s relaxed persona as well.

“describe yourself in 3 words”

Being relaxed under pressure is a necessity for a driver every time they step into a car. However, the McLaren man was chaotic during the Austrian GP — where he collided with Max Verstappen and ended his race.

His post-race statements were also full of anguish as he was far from being relaxed. However, Norris will need to keep his peace as he comes into the limelight and allows the world to scrutinize and critique him.

Norris facing the perils of being a front-runner in the 2024 season

With McLaren’s rise, Norris is at the front fighting for wins consistently for the first time. However, he and the team have been unable to handle these newly heightened levels of pressure so far. This is exactly why Norris and especially McLaren are being scrutinized for every single misstep. However, being in the running for the championship title has changed the outlook toward the Brit completely.

The Brit has openly been self-critical, which often invites criticism toward him. While Norris earned him his first win this season, since then it’s all happening perhaps a bit too fast. Every time Norris loses the lead starting from pole, the pressure on him amplifies. Every time he doesn’t maximize his result in a race, there is more criticism than before.

Norris came out of the 2024 Italian GP frustrated despite securing the last podium place. Such are the expectations at the moment from the Brit. So, the relaxed and fun persona perhaps might take a back seat. Chaos and ruthlessness are the traits he will need to bank on for a chance to secure the title. However, it’s still a mountain climb as he still needs to overcome a 62-point deficit.