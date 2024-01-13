Renowned F1 Photographer Once Gave Max Verstappen Racing Advice Through His Picture – “A Day Later He Was Super Fast”

Life often presents moments that have the power to truly transform your perspective and lead to the outcomes you desire. According to Frits Van Eldik, a well-known F1 photographer such a significant shift occurred in Max Verstappen‘s mindset. With a professional career spanning over three decades, Van Eldik has maintained a longstanding association with the Dutchman. Van Eldik recounted a captivating narrative that provides insight into Verstappen’s substantial shift.

While speaking on The DRS Race Show podcast, Van Eldik discussed an occasion where he shared important information with Max Verstappen. As quoted by F1 Maximaal, he said, “I even had it with Max early in his career. I said I see off the track that your teammate is doing this, and you are doing that. I don’t know what the difference is. Then a day later he was super fast.”

In connection with this, he recounts the specific incident where Max Verstappen, having heeded his advice and subsequently improved his performance, approached the photographer during an undisclosed race.

Verstappen sought confirmation on the appropriateness of his actions, referencing a picture of a specific corner. In the end, the photographer finds the incident amusing and also sees it as a representation of his broader aspiration to earn respect.

F1 photographers invest significant time strategically placing themselves around the track to capture fantastic race photos. Sometimes this proximity gives photographers useful information that the drivers might not have received from the team, which could help them [drivers] improve.

What more did the photographer reveal about Max Verstappen?

In the 2023 season, Max Verstappen displayed unwavering dominance, securing victory in 19 out of the 22 races. However, amidst his remarkable performance, the Monaco GP was where Verstappen faced notable challenges. This difficulty arose mainly due to the relentless pursuit of two-time champion Fernando Alonso.

Nevertheless, while the details of how Verstappen ultimately triumphed in the chaotic race are widely known, what remains undisclosed is a conversation that unfolded between these two ruthless drivers. To uncover this fascinating conversation, we need to heed Van Eldik’s account. According to the F1 photographer, after the chaotic race, Max Verstappen, Alonso, and Eldik stood together.

While Alonso was recovering, Max thoroughly analyzed the entire race to the extent that it drove Alonso to the point of frustration. Expanding on this, Eldik said, “He [Alonso] was like, how is this possible? I don’t know what I did, and he [Verstappen] is now telling me.”

The Monaco Grand Prix in 2023 became highly chaotic, especially on lap 54 when sudden heavy rain added to the turmoil. Drivers faced challenges as they slid and struggled for control on the renowned street circuit. In the end, similar to several other races, Verstappen secured a dominant victory, with Alonso and Ocon finishing behind him in second and third places, respectively.