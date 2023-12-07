Competition From This One Driver Left Max Verstappen Literally Shaking in His Boots

Max Verstappen has showcased utter dominance in 2023 as he has won several races by a whopping margin of 20 seconds or more. This showcased the exceptional quality of the RB19 and the Dutchman’s flawless driving skills. However, amidst this perfect season, a defining moment occurred during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, where the 26-year-old engaged in a fierce battle with Fernando Alonso for pole position.

In a recent Marca interview, the three-time champion acknowledged that the closely contested battle with Alonso remained the most intense moment of his season. Reflecting on this, Verstappen said, ” It was either pole or crash into the wall.”

Moreover, the intensity and excitement were so high that Verstappen recalls feeling “shivers” as he stepped out of the car. Nevertheless, in that gripping encounter, Verstappen clinched the pole by an incredibly slim margin of 84 thousandths of a second.

However, accomplishing this on Monaco’s tight track proved to be a formidable challenge. Considering this, Verstappen disclosed that despite having the superior car, he was well aware that defending against Alonso would be a challenging task.

Expanding on the matter, he said, “In the last corner before the start of the last sector I felt that I was going faster than on the other occasions, but I knew it wouldn’t be enough.” Nevertheless, following that intense battle with Verstappen, Alonso has recently expressed a desire for another encounter with him but not on the conventional F1 tracks.

Max Verstappen unveils Fernando Alonso’s unique desire

Max Verstappen has unveiled discussions with Fernando Alonso about a potential collaboration to participate in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans event. Alonso, who has previously tasted success in endurance racing with two Le Mans victories in 2018 and 2019, is keen to taste more success in the event.

Speaking about the same, Verstappen said during the annual Honda Thanks Day at Motegi, “Le Mans I definitely would like to do. I’ve been speaking to Fernando about it. He said he would only want to do it with me again. So, I was like ‘wow, that would be really cool! ”

In addition Verstappen during the conversation also shared his experience of visiting Le Mans with his father, expressing admiration for the atmosphere. He specifically highlighted the thrill of driving through the night and the captivating moment of witnessing the sunrise.