“Not Something I’m Good At”: Lando Norris Reveals What He’s Changed To Adjust to Missed F1 Opportunity

Lando Norris has been one of the few young talents who has grown in reputation immensely ever since his debut in 2019. Still, the McLaren driver has not won a race in F1. Despite having this unwanted statistic against his name, Norris feels one needs to have patience in Formula 1 for winning. However, he revealed lately that he is not good at being patient, which is something he has had to change.

In a video with ESPN, the Briton said, “I have to be patient. It’s not something I’m good at. Something I had to learn. I think you have to learn it when you come to Formula 1.”

Norris highlighted how even the best drivers in F1 may not get the opportunity to win. The simple reasoning being the lack of a good enough car.

The 24-year-old has faced a similar ordeal with McLaren, as the Woking team has struggled to provide a race-winning car to Norris. The #4 driver highlighted how he has got podiums with several P2 and P3 finishes.

Yet, the top step of the podium still eludes him. However, it is not that Norris has never been in a position to win a Grand Prix or a sprint race.

It is his lack of patience and tendency to make mistakes at crucial moments, which has cost him the victory. The 2021 Russian GP is the perfect example of the same.

Norris led the race at the Sochi Autodrom and looked set to take his maiden F1 win. However, when the heavens opened up in the closing laps of the Grand Prix, the British driver ignored his team’s suggestion to pit for intermediate tires.

Eventually, Norris slid off the wet track and eventually pitted to later only finish P8 at the chequered flag. Since then, the 24-year-old has been waiting for another chance to win a race and has made mistakes to be in contention for a win.

How Lando Norris’ qualifying mistake in Qatar cost him a potential sprint race win?

The 2023 Qatar GP was a splendid one for McLaren as they finished as the second-best team behind Red Bull. Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were in supreme form throughout that weekend in Lusail.

However, Norris made a crucial mistake on the last corner of the track during sprint qualifying. This wide moment gave the advantage to Piastri, who took the pole position ahead of the Briton for the sprint race.

In the sprint race, the Australian driver held on to his lead, while Norris slipped back behind Max Verstappen to finish third. Had the #4 driver shown some patience to nail the final corner and get the pole, he could have got his first F1 race win, albeit it was a sprint.

Regardless, the lack of race-winning capable machinery from McLaren has been the biggest limitation for Norris. Still, the Woking team is developing quite well since its mid-season upgrades in 2023. If they continue on this trajectory, Norris would hope to break his duck of wins this season.