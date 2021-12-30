“Return of the ‘Silver’ Arrows?”: Mercedes are set to go back to using a Silver Livery for the 2022 season

Mercedes will switch back to using a Silver Livery from 2022 after two seasons of using Black to paint their cars.

The name ‘Silver Arrows’ has been associated with the Mercedes name since forever. In Formula 1, the German team have always donned a Silver livery, which stood out to the rest of the cars on grid.

However, they decided to have their cars painted black ahead of the 2020 F1 season. This was an action taken by the team to make a stand against racism and to promote diversity within the sport. Fans all over the world grew attached to the looks of theW11 that year, as Lewis Hamilton went on to win his 7th World Title.

Before the start of the 2021 season, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff announced that the W12 would be retaining it’s predecessor’s black livery.

“Yes, we will also be driving in black in 2021. The black looks great. There will be a lot of new rules in 2022, but we want to remember our heritage with the silver arrows. But the subject of anti-racism remains very important to us.” Wolff said in November 2020.

The black overalls of the drivers and crew, along with the design of the car has been a big hit among fans of the sport.

Lewis Hamilton feels that Mercedes going back to a Silver livery will be a nice change

Fans’ hopes to have a black colored W13 are set to be diminished, as recent reports by BILD confirm that Mercedes will return to their original Silver Livery next year onwards.

A few months ago, Hamilton addressed the rumors about Mercedes switching back to a Silver Livery in 2022. The Brit admitted that it would be a nice change.

A new era of @F1 starts right here… 👊 Firing up our 2022 F1 car for the first time – the W13 is ALIVE. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fphuaVp2dI — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 23, 2021

He added that the message they tried to send with their Black car would still stand. And that the entire team would continue to push for diversity.

“If it goes back, it will be a nice change. It doesn’t deter us from the changes that we are making internally. We continue to truly push for diversity.” said Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton will partner up with fellow Brit George Russell at the Brackley based team next season. The latter’s move to Mercedes was confirmed last September. He replaces Valtteri Bottas who leaves Mercedes to join Alfa Romeo in 2022.

