“The W13 is ALIVE”– Mercedes fires up its F1 car for 2022; first among the whole grid

Mercedes became the first team in Formula 1 to give an initial glimpse of its 2022 project as they revealed footage of firing up their W13.

After winning eight consecutive F1 championships, Mercedes is now aiming to set their hands on the ninth straight title. The 2022 regulations change are a huge challenge for everybody.

And Mercedes have given massive resources to this project, as they claimed throughout 2021. Now, the Brackley based team has released footage of their 2022 car.

Though they haven’t shown the car, it’s an earlier glimpse of what is coming. Mercedes, with this, became the first F1 team to announce the release of their car for next year.

A new era of @F1 starts right here… 👊 Firing up our 2022 F1 car for the first time – the W13 is ALIVE. 🤩

Toto Wolff can also be seen connected with the team via a video call in the video. Whereas James Allison currently seems to spearhead the whole project.

Intense 2022 competition for Mercedes

While Mercedes managed to bag the championship for the eighth time, but 2022 will be anything but not easy. They already have a staunch rival in Red Bull, and now Ferrari seems to escalate their challenge.

The Maranello based team has declared that they will be contesting for Grand Prix wins in 2022. On the other hand, McLaren is also in the line to advance their contention.

So, if this season, instead of being a one or two-horse race, is going to be a multi-dimensional challenge, what more can be asked. The intention of 2022 regulations is only to enhance competition.

Now, it remains to be seen who will manage to ace the whole transformation, with teams set to vie against each other in less than three months.

