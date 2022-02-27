Return to China after 2 years of break or race at Istanbul Park for the third time?- Let us look at the potential replacement tracks for the cancelled Russian Grand Prix

Sochi Autodrom race has been cancelled after Russia’s military attack in Ukraine. Find out which tracks are in Liberty Media’s books that can replace the Russian Grand Prix

Formula 1 has cancelled the Russian Grand Prix amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was set to take place from 23rd to 25th September at the Sochi Autodrom. As we are back to the 22 races season, it looks highly likely that Liberty Media has started scanning for replacements. Several track organizations will be busy on the phone lines weeks ahead expecting a call from the F1 officials.

Let us look at the few potential replacements for the Russian Grand Prix below:

China

Formula 1 teams last raced at the Shanghai International Circuit in 2019. It has been 2 years due to the Covid 19 pandemic. However, as there are vaccines and things are slowing down, we can expect the track to return anytime soon. Guanyu Zhou who is driving for Alfa Romeo is Chinese as well, not a better way to have a race in the home country.

Qatar

Lewis Hamilton won the race in Qatar last season. Losail International Circuit will not host any Formula 1 Grand Prix now as F1 is looking to race on a new circuit in Qatar. Losail is ready and can be used as an emergency replacement anytime soon.

Istanbul Park

The most challenging track in the 2021 calendar. The Turkish GP was not renewed for the third year running but can work as the best alternative. The track can also give good data telemetry to the teams helping them to improve for the remaining months of the season.

Mugello

Mugello Circuit can act as a right replacement for the Russian Grand Prix. Present in Italy, Monza is scheduled to be held just 15 days before the race at Sochi Autodrom. Now that Sochi is out of plans, Mugello can help the team stay in Italy helping with transportation costs and logistic issues.

Portimao

The Algarve International Circuit has been in the good books of F1 officials for the last two years. Probably in the top 3 reserved tracks, this track can also act as a great replacement