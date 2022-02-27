“At some point his age will come into play”: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko does not see Lewis Hamilton continuing at a high level for much longer

Helmut Marko feels that Lewis Hamilton cannot compete at the highest level for much longer citing his age as the reason behind it.

Hamilton is arguably one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He’s won a record-equaling seven World Titles, and was inches away from winning his eighth in 2021.

2021 was probably Hamilton’s toughest year in F1 as a whole. Since his move to Mercedes in 2013, he enjoyed unparalleled success, with his only major threat to Title glory coming in the form of Nico Rosberg in 2016.

However, Red Bull provided a young and hungry Max Verstappen with the right car to challenge the Brit for the Championship. Verstappen lived up to it, and dethroned the Mercedes driver to win his first Title last season.

Despite losing out on the Title, Hamilton’s performances in 2021 were extraordinary. In particular, he shocked a lot of people with just how good he thrived under pressure, towards the latter stages of the year.

Red Bull’s advisor Helmut Marko recognizes the 37-year old’s greatness, but insists that he cannot sustain it for much longer. Marko feels that Hamilton’s age will begin to have an impact on his performances, something Verstappen will use to his advantage.

Lewis Hamilton has reached his peak now, says Helmut Marko

After losing out on the Title in heartbreaking fashion last year, Hamilton’s future in the sport wasn’t guaranteed until recently. However, he announced that he never considered leaving F1 anyway, and is hungrier than ever in his bid to win that eighth World Title.

Marko went on to say that Verstappen will continue to improve as a driver. The Dutchman is just 24-years old, and entering the prime of his career. With a Title already under his belt, he would use it as a stepping stone to achieve bigger things in years to come.

In a recent interview, the Austrian praised Hamilton’s second half of the 2021 season. “He worked a great second half of the season,” said Marko.

“But, I can’t imagine that he can continue to drive at this high level for much longer. He has reached his peak level now, but at some point his age will come into play.”

“Max (on the other hand) is a World Champion now and will only get stronger,” the 78-year old added.

