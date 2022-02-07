“Riding to the circuits isn’t about getting an extra bit of training”: Sebastian Vettel talks about his passion for cycling and how he wants to keep his competitive edge away from this hobby

Sebastian Vettel expresses his love for riding bikes and spreads awareness of the environmental and health benefits.

Sebastian Vettel’s love for cycling is quite evident. The 34-year-old Aston Martin rider says he discovered how hard cycling was when trying to emulate his idols, Jan Ullrich and Lance Armstrong.

“In Germany, Jan Ullrich was very big at the time and his rivalry with Lance Armstrong was so inspirational,” Vettel says.

He read the Lance Armstrong book, which had 5000 watts of the target: “I think I only lasted about a minute or maybe a minute and a half at 500 watts. My respect for what they can do is huge.”

How does Cycling assist in F1?

Vettel knows that his age and racing career can not lead to a cycling one. However, the help of endurance provided by cycling directly helps the four-time champion.

“Driving a Formula One car is an endurance sport, from a young age I followed a regime which is similar. I suppose, to what I do now, working at intervals to boost my base fitness,” Vettel explains.

Sebastian Vettel on indoor cycling with Kickr and SRM power meter

Wahoo Kickr turbo trainer with an SRM power meter is a standard routine to keep him healthy. He starts with a warm-up of roughly 100–200 watts and then works at 200–400 watts intervals.

“I’ve never tried any of these apps, such as Zwift or Sufferfest,” he says. “I’m really competitive and I think if I start getting involved in them. Moreover, my competitive edge will take over and I’ll forget the reason why I’m training, it’s not to be fastest on these apps but to be fit enough to drive an F1 car.”

Cycling is a huge reward

Vettel owns a Cannondale road cycle, a Canyon Gravel bike, a Rocky mountain bike, and a Fixie bike that was custom-built for him by an Australian bike shop owner.

“For me riding a bike isn’t about going as fast as you can. But the sense of personal achievement you get from cycling is such a huge reward. Getting to the top of a climb, it’s the best.”

Sebastian Vettel also showcases his cycling skills before and after the races. He is seen riding the bikes with fellow drivers like Mick Schumacher and Lando Norris. He also rides off the circuit with his cycle instead of a car.

Environmental awareness and Future career

He also talks about reducing emissions and fitness as a benefit for driving a bike: “Riding to the circuits isn’t about getting an extra bit of training in. I find it much more pleasurable than sitting in a car in traffic. Most of the races are in busy cities and if it’s 20 minutes by car in traffic or 20 minutes on a bike – a million times over I’ll choose the bike.”

Maybe we can see Vettel on a successful cycling career after the F1 ends? “I’ve always found bike couriers fascinating. I’ve always wanted to do it!”

“The thrill of riding flat out through a busy city, that’s something I love and something I’d really like to do. I’m jealous of those guys!” he concluded.