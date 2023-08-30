Right Before His F1 Debut, Nervy Lando Norris Resorted to His $37,700 Sim to ‘Prepare’ for His Childhood Dream Coming True

Lando Norris was all set to step into the grand world of F1 back in 2019, with the Australian GP being his debut race. However, there was a major problem because Norris had never driven on the circuit before in any of his junior series races. In Lando Norris’ Biography, Ben Hunt reveals how the young Briton took the help of his $37,700 sim to extensively prepare for the day that he had always waited for.

Norris had an immensely successful career in the junior categories, winning the Formula Renault Euro cup as well as the Toyota Racing Series in 2016. He went on to become the youngest-ever Formula 3 European Champion in 2017 and was signed up as the reserve driver of McLaren for the following year.

2018 saw Norris step up to Formula 2 racing and he immediately made his mark by finishing P2 in the championship, 68 points behind champion George Russell. Later that year, his move to F1 with McLaren for the 2019 season became official.

Lando Norris used his high-tech sim rig to calm his nerves

Norris was quite evidently very hyped for his F1 debut, but also extremely nervous. Ben Hunt reveals that Norris had put in extended practice sessions in his own sim rig, as well as the McLaren simulator. The young Briton put in more than 600 laps in his $37,700 high-tech sim rig which is set up in his apartment in Guildford.

Hunt explains that these practice sessions helped Norris immensely. He seemed very calm and relaxed when he rocked up to the paddock before the race. However, Norris’ PR Manager Charlotte Sefton had something else to say. According to Sefton, Norris was extremely tensed and nervous before the race.

Sefton said, “He was so nervous. You could tell because he just went very, very quiet.” Sefton commented that she tried to calm him down by explaining that there was no expectations from him. All he needed to do was keep the car in one piece. She further revealed that Norris had not slept the night before because he was so worried about his debut the next day.

Norris saved lives with his mental health talks

Fast forward to 2020, Norris opened up about his mental health issues that he faced during his debut year. “I found myself questioning my own self-belief: worrying if I had what it took. Comparing myself with my team mate and other drivers,” said Norris.

His revelations opened up a major dialogue within the F1 community regarding mental health. In 2022, Norris revealed that his discussions regarding his mental health inspired many other people to come forward with their own struggles. He said, “A few people said that I had saved their life. That hits you pretty hard.”

As of 2023, Norris started out his season on a disastrous note, but managed to find his mojo with McLaren constantly making strides. Towards the end of the first half of the season, Norris started fighting for podiums and is now looking to continue his fine form into the final stretch of the campaign.