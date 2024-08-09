mobile app bar

Attempt at Truce Between Lando Norris’ Ex-GF Luisinha and Rumored Flame Magui Ends in Tears

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Attempt at Truce Between Lando Norris’ Ex-GF Luisinha and Rumored Flame Magui Ends in Tears

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lando Norris’ ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira and rumored current partner Magui Corceiro seemingly had a falling out this week. @f1gossippofficial posted a Portuguese TV show clip on Instagram that shows the duo arguing at a nightclub. Now, they have posted about Oliveira’s current boyfriend, Jose Condensa, trying to talk with Corceiro and resolve the matter.

Corceiro has been in the news and spotted a few times with Norris over the past few months. The Portuguese model apparently works for the same agency as Oliveira. However, @f1gossippofficial stated that they have never been close.

The page posted a video of Condensa and Corcerio, who have been friends for long, talking on the beach. A few snippets also seem to show that Corceiro cried as her friend tried to console her while attempting to bring a truce between her and Oliveira.

The page also claimed that they talked for about 40 minutes as Corceiro was away from the group for a bit. Now, amid all this, Norris doesn’t seem to feature anywhere to fuel any links with the Portuguese model. However, Condensa trying to console her may have calmed things down between the McLaren driver’s ex and current partner.

The fight between Norris’ ex-GF Oliveira and current rumored partner Corceiro

Portuguese TV show Noite das Estrelas exclusively showed the videos of the argument between Oliveira and Corceiro at Bliss nightclub on Sunday night. Per the show, this argument lasted for about two hours.

Both models being from the same agency and not being on good terms is reportedly the reason behind this clash. However, besides these reports from Portuguese media and gossip pages on social media, there is nothing concrete about this argument between the two.

As for Corceiro’s rumored connection with Norris, neither party has openly said anything about it. The frequent instances of the duo being spotted in Monaco and several other places are the only instances fueling the rumors of a possible relationship.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these