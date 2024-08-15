mobile app bar

Gordon Ramsay's Dishes Available in $40,000 Package While Watching F1 Cars Zoom Past

Credits: IMAGO / Every Second Media

The newly added Las Vegas GP is doing everything to take the crown for the most luxurious race weekend away from the Monaco GP. In anticipation of the 2024 edition, the race announced its partnership with celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay. He will partner with F1 to bring his culinary talents to the rack in Vegas for around $40,000.

The British chef will oversee a new attraction called Ramsay’s Garage over the weekend. It will include a luxurious food-focused trackside experience for three days. It will include accommodation, special guest chefs hosting live cooking stations, a pop-up Lucky Cat, and “Cool Britannia.”

The $40,000 pass is all-inclusive which covers all the benefits of the paddock pass. Although the three-day culinary experience is the main attraction.

Speaking about the collaboration, the British chef couldn’t contain his excitement. As quoted by Formula1.com, he said, “I’m so thrilled to be bringing Ramsay’s Garage so close to the action of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

“Being a massive F1 fan, I’ve seen firsthand how intertwined food and the sport is. So having been to so many races as a spectator, Ramsay’s Garage truly is a dream come true.”

It’s a dream come true for the 57-year-old and perhaps it will be the first of many depending on how well it sells. The promotions will surely begin after the announcement. However, it won’t be nearly as exciting as his hot lap around the Las Vegas Street Circuit.

Ramsay’s epic F1 hot lap around the Las Vegas Street Circuit

Ramsay took a trip to Las Vegas for the inaugural round of the Grand Prix. He was a Mercedes guest for the weekend and enjoyed the most attractive experience of the weekend, a hot lap around the circuit. He also got the rare opportunity to be driven around the circuit by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

The former racer instantly admitted he’s not driven on the circuit so he had no idea about the layout. So, once he put the pedal to the floor, the profanities began.

The British chef couldn’t control his words as he experienced the pure speed of the Mercedes safety car. However, in the end, he admitted, “It was amazing!”

