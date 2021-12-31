F1

“Ron Dennis should go to jail for making Hamilton do this”– Watch Lewis Hamilton fly into theatre stage in McLaren F1 suit and does sword battle

"Ron Dennis should go to jail for making Hamilton do this"– Watch Lewis Hamilton fly into theatre stage in McLaren F1 suit and does sword battle
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I called up Virat in the afternoon": Chetan Sharma shares his version of Virat Kohli captaincy controversy
Next Article
"I offered him to switch to Ferrari in 1995" - Former Ferrari boss had rejected Ayrton Senna's proposal to join Ferrari in 1994
F1 Latest News
"I offered him to switch to Ferrari in 1995" - Former Ferrari boss had rejected Ayrton Senna's proposal to join Ferrari in 1994
“I offered him to switch to Ferrari in 1995” – Former Ferrari boss had rejected Ayrton Senna’s proposal to join Ferrari in 1994

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt revealed that he had to turn away Ayrton Senna when…