“Ron Dennis should go to jail for making Hamilton do this”– Watch Lewis Hamilton fly into theatre stage in McLaren F1 suit and does sword battle

Lewis Hamilton flies into the Troy story cast as Apollo in McLaren Formula 1 suit to create one of the absurd videos featuring him.

Lewis Hamilton is the king of Formula 1, winning over 103 races and seven world titles. He has made his own legacy in the sport. However, nobody expected him to be a warrior on a stage.

Throwback to 2008 when Hamilton was with McLaren, he flew into the stage, wearing his McLaren F1 suit, and cast as Apollo to end the war.

The act, according to DailyMail, was staged by Vodafone. They were the title sponsors of McLaren’s F1 team paying £60million annually for pulling such stunts with one of the most remarkable F1 drivers in history.

Watch the video

His cameo on the stage included nothing except for waving hands. He had no dialogues to perform on the stage, and it only lasted a few seconds.

Also read: Nico Rosberg felt incredible heartbreak when Lewis Hamilton lost dramatically in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton knew it was silly

Meanwhile, it didn’t take long for Hamilton to realize that what he’s doing is nothing he’ll be proud of in the future. Meanwhile, he also was asked about any prospects of moving to Hollywood.

“There are limits to what I’d do if it was totally crazy,” he said. “I’m not an actor, not yet,” he half-joked. “If I was, I’d like to be the goody, like bringing peace here (Troy).”

“I’m open to anything. I’d like to try rallying one day. I’d like to try MotoGP and Le Mans. And acting and music. I love music. Who knows what I might do along that line.”

Hamilton is a familiar face among celebrities in the UK and also in the US. He also gave a cameo in Cars 2 movie. Moreover, there are always talks about him moving to Hollywood as an actor after retiring from F1.

Also read: Four time world champion sympathises with Lewis Hamilton’s loss but sides with Max Verstappen