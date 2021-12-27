“It’s just like in real life” – Four time world champion sympathises with Lewis Hamilton’s loss but sides with Max Verstappen

Alain Prost believes that Max Verstappen had very little luck this year while sympathising with Lewis Hamilton.

Alain Prost is the latest big name in the controversy that has arisen as the result of the Abu Dhabi GP. The former four-time world champion has sided with Max Verstappen while understanding Mercedes’ frustration of losing.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen entered the season finale level on points. Hamilton held the lead position throughout the race and it seemed like there will be a record-breaking eighth title.

But Nicholas Latifi hit a wall towards the end of the race and triggered a safety car situation which further led to a controversial end of the evening. The FIA changed its initial decision and ordered the lapped drivers between the title contenders to get past the safety car.

Friendly reminder, Max Verstappen and Redbull did not end Lewis Hamilton’s and Mercedes dominance, Michael Masi’s blatant disregard of the rules to suit a dramatic end to an amazing season did! The 2021 driver’s championship will forever be tainted coz of him. #WeStandWithLewis — Lucy (@lucillemugo) December 25, 2021

This decision helped the Dutchman, with brand new tyres, to get right behind his title rival. Verstappen comfortably overtook Hamilton in the last lap of the race to win his first championship in F1.

Looking back at the entire incident, Alain Prost admitted that the handling of the safety car was not correct.

Lewis Hamilton should look back at what he has achieved

Alain Prost believes that as an outsider it is difficult to assess the situation. “Normally you would have had to wait until all the cars with a lap behind had passed the safety car and yes, then we would have ended up pretty much behind that safety car,” he said.

“Judging is [difficult] because you don’t have all the information and you don’t know what has been said to the teams, but I can understand Mercedes’ frustration in itself.”

Furthermore, he said that sometimes a driver just needs a little luck. “I have to say that Max has had very little luck this year. It’s just like in real life: once you get an opportunity like this, you have to grab it with both hands,” he further added.

Moreover, following the continued silence from Hamilton since the Abu Dhabi GP has left many to wonder if he will make a return to the sport or not. Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone even tipped the Briton to call it a day. However, Max Verstappen has a different opinion on the matter.

“This is racing and these things can happen to you. I think he should just look back at what he has achieved, and that should give him a lot of comforts and that drive to keep on going,” Verstappen said.

“He is still trying to challenge for that eighth title, and he can do that again next year, so I don’t see any reason why to give up or stop now.”

