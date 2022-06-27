Former F1 boss believes Toto Wolff is angry with Lewis Hamilton and doubts his back injuries

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone is convinced that Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes ending his contract early because of Toto Wolff.

Lewis Hamilton has been underperforming in the Mercedes’ W13 car far below the expectations in comparison to George Russell.

He is currently sixth in the world championship, 34 points behind his British teammate blaming his car set-up as a reason for the slump.

However, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone believes that Mercedes Principal Toto Wolff is already looking for alternatives to Hamilton.

Toto Wolff is angry with Lewis Hamilton’s performance

Bernie Ecclestone might have left Formula One after the sale to Liberty Media, however, still has strong ties to the sport now.

According to him, Lewis Hamilton will leave the sport much earlier than his contract ends till the end of the 2023 season. He believes that Hamilton may well sell his position to Wolff.

Ecclestone stated: “This is how much I am getting. I’ll step down and give me half of what I would get. Toto can go and do one of his magic deals, offer someone less money, and keep £20 million.”

He added: “Nobody needs to tell Toto this because he has already thought of it. Lewis would probably stop under those circumstances.”

Bernie Ecclestone compares Lewis Hamilton to Nigel Mansell’s excuses

Bernie Ecclestone believes that Hamilton is already venturing his mind to the fashion industry and Hollywood already. Besides, he expressed his deep concern about the Briton not even trying hard to win frustrating his team principal.

He added: “Wolff is getting a bit fed up with Lewis. I don’t think he’s trying. Lewis doesn’t seem bothered about losing, It’s not like him. He has a competitive nature but he’s taking losing a bit easy for my liking.”

The Former F1 CEO also has strong doubts about Hamilton’s pain and physical problem. He compares Hamilton’s pain to Nigel Mansell’s excuses while driving the cars. Secondly, he believes that Russell should’ve been the one enduring the pain because of his height.

He concluded by stating: “All b*******. There was a bit of Nigel Mansell about it. At least with Nigel, he would get out of the car and rub his left leg as if he had broken it. Next moment, it would be his right leg.”

