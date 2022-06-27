“The stretching we do together is next level!”- Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez reveal what they learnt from each other during time as Red Bull teammates

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been teammates at Red Bull since 2021 and have enjoyed good success on track.

Red Bull’s driver pairing of Perez and Verstappen has brought them success. The former had a slow start to his time in Milton-Keynes last season, but he picked up in form towards the latter stages. He even played a big role in helping his teammate defeat Lewis Hamilton to win the World Championship.

They’ve also carried their strong partnership into the 2022 season. So far, Red Bull are leading the Constructors’ Championship standings by 76 points. Both Verstappen and Perez are at the top of their game, and are 1-2 in the Drivers’ standings respectively.

Jos Verstappen has said he was disappointed to see Red Bull use strategy to favour Sergio Perez over Max Verstappen in Monaco 👀pic.twitter.com/PJ1eoaMsii — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 31, 2022

Off track, the pair enjoy a good relationship and it’s been seen in several interviews and promotional videos. One such incident occurred in an interview, when a question was asked to the pair. “What have you learnt from each other since you’ve been teammates?” the reporter asked.

“I know what I’ve learnt a lot more,” Perez replied. “To swear a lot more!”

Also read: “Serena Williams asked to give advice to Max Verstappen”- Red Bull ace’s bizarre encounter with 23-time Tennis Grand Slam Champion at 2021 Monaco GP

Sergio Perez is very romantic, Max Verstappen jokes

Verstappen often uses swear words during a race, which fans around the world can hear when he takes to the team radio. There have been jokes and spoofs about the same before.

However, when Perez revealed that he learnt how to swear more because of Verstappen, the latter simply denied. Of course he did it jokingly, but he said, “I never swear. It’s just my language.

Then it was Verstappen’s turn to answer what he learnt from Checo over the course of their time as teammates. “He’s very romantic,” the 24-year old said. “He’s you know, very caring.”

Perez reminded him of the yoga lessons they take together. “Yeah, the stretching we do together is next level,” Verstappen replied. “It sounds very wrong, but it’s okay.”

Verstappen currently leads the World Championship with 175 points to his name. Perez is behind him in P2 with 129 points.

Also read: “Lewis Hamilton raced with three tyres for one lap and won”- When seven-time World Champion held Max Verstappen off at 2020 British Grand Prix