F1

“The stretching we do together is next level!”- Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez reveal what they learnt from each other during time as Red Bull teammates

"The stretching we do together is next level"- Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez reveal what they learnt from each other during time as Red Bull teammates
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
“OJ Mayo, you might be the best high school player, but I’m the best in the world”: When a 43-year-old Michael Jordan made the future NBA player regret his decision of talking trash
Next Article
Eoin Morgan retirement: Will Eoin Morgan play ICC T20 World Cup 2022?
F1 Latest News
"The stretching we do together is next level"- Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez reveal what they learnt from each other during time as Red Bull teammates
“The stretching we do together is next level!”- Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez reveal what they learnt from each other during time as Red Bull teammates

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been teammates at Red Bull since 2021 and have…