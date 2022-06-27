F1

“Lewis Hamilton raced with three tyres for one lap and won”- When seven-time World Champion held Max Verstappen off at 2020 British Grand Prix

"Lewis Hamilton raced with three tyres for one lap and won"- When seven-time World Champion held Max Verstappen off at 2020 British Grand Prix
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
“Dame sent SOS to Kevin Durant to save HIS legacy like Stephen Curry”: Skip Bayless launches attack on the Warriors and Blazers stars
Next Article
“Hey Russell Westbrook, let's talk about how the most overpaid player will make $47 million”: Skip Bayless invites Lakers star on his show following a warning by Brodie
F1 Latest News
"Lewis Hamilton raced with three tyres for one lap and won"- When seven-time World Champion held Max Verstappen off at 2020 British Grand Prix
“Lewis Hamilton raced with three tyres for one lap and won”- When seven-time World Champion held Max Verstappen off at 2020 British Grand Prix

2020 was a year of Mercedes dominance, but it didn’t come without a few nervy…