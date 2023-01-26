Sauber Ditch Team Principal Role As $73 Billion Investor’s Entry Closes In

Team principals presume the highest role in the operations of the F1 team. They oversee the strategy, cars, drivers, pit crew and all operations of an F1 team. But Sauber has decided to not go the traditional route.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team has appointed Alessandro Alunni Bravi as its Team Representative for the 2023 season. The duties of this position will be similar to those of a team principal.

Alunni Bravi joined Sauber in 2017 as Board Member and General Counsel. Since 2022, he holds the role of Managing Director.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team have appointed Managing Director of the Sauber Group, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, to the additional position of Team Representative for the FIA Formula One World Championship. He will represent the team in all official functions on and off the track. — Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (@alfaromeoorlen) January 26, 2023

The Italian has a history in motorsports having managed teams in GP2, Formula 3000 and WRC Rally. He founded his management company, Trusted Talent Management and has managed drivers like Robert Kubica and current Formula E Champion Stoffel Vandorne.

Also Read: Formula 1 Cars 2023 Reveal: When Will Alfa Romeo Release Their Car?

Why Sauber opted against appointing a Team Principal

Sauber has been on the lookout for a new team boss since the end of the 2022 F1 season. Their former Team Principal Fred Vasseur departed this season to replace Mattia Binotto at Ferrari.

Appointing a Team Principal is an extremely crucial step which could determine the fate of a team in the coming years. A new appointee would take a while to fit into his roles and responsibilities. And with the 2023 closing in, this was a major challenge for Alfa Romeo.

Now with Alessandro Alunni Bravi, the team have an experienced leader who knows the team in and out. He is the first major appointment by the team’s new CEO Andreas Seidl.

Shaping the @F1 future together: #Audi x Sauber. The strategic partnership with the Sauber Group is the next milestone on the road to Formula 1. The Swiss squad will be competing as an Audi factory team from 2026 ⁰>> https://t.co/RbuOKZCY6J#F1 #Formula1 #news pic.twitter.com/cIcWExJ1NQ — Audi (@AudiOfficial) October 26, 2022

Alunni Bravi said in the press release, “It is a huge privilege to keep working with a group of incredible people who, over many years, have helped me integrate within the Sauber Group.” He added, “I am fully conscious of the work we have ahead of us and of the challenges that face us”

Seidl, who was McLaren’s team Principal earlier to his appointment, was expected to take the role. But instead, Seidl will be overseeing all operations leading up to the team’s buyout to Audi in 2026.

Also Read: Reported $450 million investors in Sauber aim to win F1 title in 3 years

How Audi takeover impacted Sauber’s decision

Volkswagen group’s Audi has agreed to enter Formula 1 in 2026 as an engine supplier. The team later agreed to buy a 75% stake in the Sauber team to enter the sport with their own works team.

Sauber has been competing in F1 since 1993. But the team has entered a transition phase and within 3 years it will be absorbed by the $73 Billin Automobile Giant.

Sauber’s new CEO Andreas Seidl’s appointment proved that the team has already begun considering the options. Seidl has also worked with the Volkswagen group, heading Porsche’s LMP1 team for 6 years.

The date you’ve been looking for. 👀

Join us LIVE 07.02 to meet your new favourite #F1 car#C43 #GetCloser pic.twitter.com/IwudbUJL38 — Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (@alfaromeoorlen) January 20, 2023

Audi could have thus played a part in Sauber not appointing a Team Principal in order to smoothen the transition. The coming years might see more changes.

Alfa Romeo will unveil their 2023 car on February 7th. The team will continue with their 2022 driver lineup of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

Also Read: Schumacher predicts Guanyu Zhou can be sacked once $450 million investor arrives in F1