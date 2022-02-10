“I would say it is more Williams”– Williams to have a new livery scheme in 2022; hints by posting video reaction of Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon

Williams is reported to have a new livery for the 2022 season, as they hint at it by posting a reaction given by the two drivers in their team.

Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon appeared in a video posted by Williams on Twitter. The video was intended to hint the fans that it will be a new livery the British team will follow in 2022.

Both drivers were in awe of the colour scheme used. Albon claimed that the colours represent Williams more. Meanwhile, Latifi fancied having some incredible photos during the night races.

“Oh wow, okay,” reacted Latifi as he saw the car. That’s different. That is actually really cool. [It’s] fresh. I think I used that word last year, but I think it applies more to this year. This is really cool, actually.”

“I think it is going to look nice under the lights, nice in photos. There is a new colour involved here, which I am a fan of. I think it highlights some very cool features of the car. I think it highlights some very cool features of the car.

“A bit of a different pattern as well from what we have normally used, it is a nice way to start off a new era of F1.”

Alex and Nicky have had their first glimpse at our 2022 livery 👀 Be a part of our season launch 👉 https://t.co/1khB6XwV50 pic.twitter.com/hXjAuKFaZY — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 9, 2022

Also read: Williams boss confident outgoing driver George Russell can give Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton a run for their money

Alex Albon thinks it’s cleaner Williams

While Albon doesn’t have an experience with the past liveries of Williams, he has only seen it from a distance. But while he will sit in the new car ahead of the 2022 season, he thinks the colour of the new Williams will make it look cleaner.

“Woah! It is different. I like it. I would say it is more Williams,” said Albon. “It is more simple in terms of the colour scheme. It’s nice, it’s cleaner and sharper.”

Also read: Williams boss thinks there is only one team in the paddock which might have objection to Volkswagen joining the sport